Crossword puzzle answers: October 1, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 1, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 "Get lost!" 5 Gullible fools 9 Resound 13 Potato or yam 15 Judge's order 16 Prison knife 17 Residence 18 Rash 20 Male animal 21 __-do attitude; positive mind-set 23 __ change; wet baby's need 24 Enraged 26 Extremely cold 27 Wolf or beagle 29 Lifts with effort 32 Alter to make fit 33 __ with; date 35 Curved bone 37 Ad-__; speaks impromptu 38 Word attached to base or basket 39 Rank's partner, in phrase 40 Chat room chuckle 41 Piece of playground equipment 42 Loose piece of turf 43 Group of seven 45 Make shine 46 "__ Miserables" 47 Bakery passer's delight 48 Satchel parts 51 Wynken, Blynken and __ 52 Drink like Fido 55 Short-term; passing 58 Peruvian pal 60 Sty cry 61 Captures 62 Stunned 63 Cookware 64 Elephant's color 65 Johnny Bench & Pete Rose