Crossword puzzle answers: October 1, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 01, 2018 Updated : October 01, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 1, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 "Get lost!"
5 Gullible fools
9 Resound
13 Potato or yam
15 Judge's order
16 Prison knife
17 Residence
18 Rash
20 Male animal
21 __-do attitude; positive mind-set
23 __ change; wet baby's need
24 Enraged
26 Extremely cold
27 Wolf or beagle
29 Lifts with effort
32 Alter to make fit
33 __ with; date
35 Curved bone
37 Ad-__; speaks impromptu
38 Word attached to base or basket
39 Rank's partner, in phrase
40 Chat room chuckle
41 Piece of playground equipment
42 Loose piece of turf
43 Group of seven
45 Make shine
46 "__ Miserables"
47 Bakery passer's delight
48 Satchel parts
51 Wynken, Blynken and __
52 Drink like Fido
55 Short-term; passing
58 Peruvian pal
60 Sty cry
61 Captures
62 Stunned
63 Cookware
64 Elephant's color
65 Johnny Bench & Pete Rose


DOWN 
1 "__ Trek"
2 Havana's land
3 Horrible; disgusting
4 __ Kennedy
5 Pigs and hogs
6 Ulna's place
7 Chain of printing stores
8 Like a diligent pupil
9 Grade-school compositions
10 Chocolate __ cookies
11 Bee's home
12 __ the moon; elated
14 Eat one's 
words
19 Not forbidden
22 Feasted on
25 Tears
27 __ on the carpet; scold
28 "Bye, Juan!"
29 Gap
30 Make light of
31 Storage towers
33 Trot or canter
34 Ancient
36 Nickname for Elizabeth
38 Boon
39 Movie
41 Staircase parts
42 Thingamajig
44 Boards
45 Expert
47 Nervous
48 Go no further
49 The Bee Gees, for one
50 __ and rave; carry on
53 Over-the-hill
54 Pea casings
56 In one __ and out the other
57 Org. for Suns and Spurs
59 Deface; spoil

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

