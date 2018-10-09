Crossword puzzle answers: October 10, 2018
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 10, 2018 Updated : October 10, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 10, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Ears of corn 5 Stable dinner 9 Nose's detection 13 Felt sick 15 Clippety-__ 16 Morning hour 17 Disney dog 18 Clock or watch 20 Pupil's place 21 Bullring shout 23 Wore away 24 West Point student 26 Final bill 27 In __; soon 29 Christmas tree glitter 32 "Put your money __ your mouth is" 33 Glittered 35 VW followers 37 Reclines 38 Cake coating 39 "Take __"; overused conversation closer 40 Last year's Jrs. 41 Name for 2 U.S. presidents 42 Runs fast 43 Word attached to cheer or band 45 Least risky 46 By way of 47 Driver of a large van 48 Group of fish 51 Female animal 52 Plant sci. 55 Tulane University's location 58 Pack animal 60 __ a test; passed easily 61 Flabbergast 62 Wedding dress fabric 63 Baseball great Willie 64 New York team 65 Wagers
DOWN 1 Outer garment 2 Greasy 3 Dressing choice 4 __ sail; begin a voyage 5 Group of eight 6 Muhammad __ 7 Male turkey 8 Driving too fast 9 Chili dog toppers, for some 10 Perished 11 All at __; suddenly 12 Rex or Donna 14 Scribble mindlessly 19 Dried fruit 22 Actress Remick 25 Haughtiness 27 Tools with sharp points 28 Spin fast 29 Truck scale divisions 30 Make worse 31 Stringed instruments 33 Unsightly skin mark 34 That fellow 36 Gusto 38 Positive outlook 39 Small eatery 41 Foreign farewell 42 Frays 44 Steers clear of 45 Piglet's ma 47 Ways and __ committee 48 Close noisily 49 __-Cola 50 One of Donald Duck's nephews 53 Leave out 54 Brown shades 56 Dined 57 Kook 59 Friendly dog, for short