Crossword puzzle answers: October 10, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 10, 2018 Updated : October 10, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 10, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Ears of corn
5 Stable dinner
9 Nose's detection
13 Felt sick
15 Clippety-__
16 Morning hour
17 Disney dog
18 Clock or watch
20 Pupil's place
21 Bullring shout
23 Wore away
24 West Point student
26 Final bill
27 In __; soon
29 Christmas tree glitter
32 "Put your money __ your mouth is"
33 Glittered
35 VW followers
37 Reclines
38 Cake coating
39 "Take __"; overused conversation closer
40 Last year's Jrs.
41 Name for 2 U.S. presidents
42 Runs fast
43 Word attached to cheer or band
45 Least risky
46 By way of
47 Driver of a large van
48 Group of fish
51 Female animal
52 Plant sci.
55 Tulane University's location
58 Pack animal
60 __ a test; passed easily
61 Flabbergast
62 Wedding dress fabric
63 Baseball great Willie
64 New York team
65 Wagers


DOWN 
1 Outer garment
2 Greasy
3 Dressing choice
4 __ sail; begin a voyage
5 Group of eight
6 Muhammad __
7 Male turkey
8 Driving too fast
9 Chili dog toppers, for some
10 Perished
11 All at __; suddenly
12 Rex or Donna
14 Scribble mindlessly
19 Dried fruit
22 Actress Remick
25 Haughtiness
27 Tools with sharp points
28 Spin fast
29 Truck scale divisions
30 Make worse
31 Stringed instruments
33 Unsightly skin mark
34 That fellow
36 Gusto
38 Positive outlook
39 Small eatery
41 Foreign farewell 
42 Frays
44 Steers clear of
45 Piglet's ma
47 Ways and __ committee
48 Close noisily
49 __-Cola
50 One of Donald Duck's nephews
53 Leave out
54 Brown shades
56 Dined
57 Kook
59 Friendly dog, for short

