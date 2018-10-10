Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 11, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 11, 2018 Updated : October 11, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 11, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Shoelace problem
5 Piece of prose
10 So. Calif. univ.
14 Friendly
15 Temporary, but severe, as pain
16 Men
17 "__ upon a time…"
18 Department store employee
20 Actress Arthur
21 Soft-furred weasel cousin
22 Hemingway's "The Sun Also __"
23 __ Ste. Marie
25 Tiny
26 Rather; somewhat
28 Rough-textured
31 Shed crocodile tears
32 Darkness; sadness
34 "London __ Fallen"; Gerard Butler film
36 Sunbathes
37 Implore
38 Like takeout food
39 As pretty __ picture
40 Mean
41 Merchandise
42 Zigzag skiing
44 Small restaurant
45 Flat cap
46 Actress Delta
47 Hate
50 Forest tree
51 Org. for Eagles & Ravens
54 Completely covering
57 Mah-jongg piece
58 "The __ Ranger"
59 Military attack
60 Change for a five
61 Breakfast order
62 Fling
63 Grows gray



DOWN 
1 Door handle
2 Reasonable bedtime
3 Occurring now and again
4 20th letter
5 With little effort
6 Meager
7 Pout
8 Feasted
9 Affirmative
10 More hideous
11 Signals to actors
12 Harp of old
13 Invites
19 Dairy product
21 Stubborn animal
24 Carney & others
25 Mahogany or walnut
26 Greek cheese
27 Pile up
28 Fuel, for some
29 Crisco product
30 Enthusiastic
32 Dreary; morose
33 Actor Marvin
35 Average
37 School dance
38 Chore
40 Dick or Petula
41 Metal thread
43 Makes amends
44 Elasticized cord
46 Pig out
47 Capable
48 Personal web page
49 __ tough; refuse to quit 
50 Dock
52 Escape
53 Not as much
55 Feminine suffix
56 Waiter's hope
57 __ man; unanimously

 

 
