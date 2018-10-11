Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 12, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 12, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 12, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 12, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 12, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 

 

 
ACROSS
1 Routing word
4 Work of fiction
9 Prefix for enemy or diocese
13 Pealed
14 Reserved
15 Boyfriend
16 Honey factory
17 Trailing off from others
19 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
20 __ up for; defend verbally
21 Paths
22 By and by
24 Brimless hat
25 Island formerly called Formosa
27 Truthful
30 __ enough; ironically
31 Entreaties
33 Boone or Benatar
35 Kirshner and Sara
36 Sparkle
37 Threesome
38 Droid
39 In one fell __; with a single action
40 Glow
41 Deep-__; firmly established
43 New Orleans team
44 "More __ than a barrel of monkeys"
45 Taking to court
46 Charisma
49 Make right
51 __ kwon do
54 Parties after weddings
56 Paper towel brand
57 Painting & sculpturing
58 Jagged
59 Leave out
60 Word of mild surprise
61 Item of value
62 Give up the single life



DOWN 
1 Conceited
2 Render null and void
3 Grow old
4 Hook up; make secure
5 Church table
6 "__ in the U.S.A."; Springsteen hit
7 Washerful
8 CD followers
9 On fire 
10 __ in; bring under control
11 Walking stick
12 Caresses
13 Fraternity letter
18 Campbell & others
20 Remain
23 Hole makers
24 Froth
25 Burial place
26 Foreign farewell
27 Stack
28 Winter's follower
29 Contaminate
31 Walk with heavy steps
32 Name for 13 popes
34 On one's __; alert
36 Actress Verdon
37 Slender
39 Lumberjack's remnant
40 Uttered
42 Anew
43 Dusk
45 Good judgment
46 Rugged cliff
47 Rescuer
48 Doesn't just sit there
49 Broadcasts
50 Pasture cries
52 Fervent
53 Dine
55 Afternoon social
56 "I do," for example

 

 

 

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Related Articles:
Tags:
Crossword
 
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 