Crossword puzzle answers: October 12, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 12, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 12, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Routing word 4 Work of fiction 9 Prefix for enemy or diocese 13 Pealed 14 Reserved 15 Boyfriend 16 Honey factory 17 Trailing off from others 19 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 20 __ up for; defend verbally 21 Paths 22 By and by 24 Brimless hat 25 Island formerly called Formosa 27 Truthful 30 __ enough; ironically 31 Entreaties 33 Boone or Benatar 35 Kirshner and Sara 36 Sparkle 37 Threesome 38 Droid 39 In one fell __; with a single action 40 Glow 41 Deep-__; firmly established 43 New Orleans team 44 "More __ than a barrel of monkeys" 45 Taking to court 46 Charisma 49 Make right 51 __ kwon do 54 Parties after weddings 56 Paper towel brand 57 Painting & sculpturing 58 Jagged 59 Leave out 60 Word of mild surprise 61 Item of value 62 Give up the single life
DOWN 1 Conceited 2 Render null and void 3 Grow old 4 Hook up; make secure 5 Church table 6 "__ in the U.S.A."; Springsteen hit 7 Washerful 8 CD followers 9 On fire 10 __ in; bring under control 11 Walking stick 12 Caresses 13 Fraternity letter 18 Campbell & others 20 Remain 23 Hole makers 24 Froth 25 Burial place 26 Foreign farewell 27 Stack 28 Winter's follower 29 Contaminate 31 Walk with heavy steps 32 Name for 13 popes 34 On one's __; alert 36 Actress Verdon 37 Slender 39 Lumberjack's remnant 40 Uttered 42 Anew 43 Dusk 45 Good judgment 46 Rugged cliff 47 Rescuer 48 Doesn't just sit there 49 Broadcasts 50 Pasture cries 52 Fervent 53 Dine 55 Afternoon social 56 "I do," for example