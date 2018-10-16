Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 17, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 17, 2018 Updated : October 17, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 17, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 
ACROSS
1 Doris or Dennis
4 Floats like Huck Finn's
9 Zealous
13 Four months ago
14 Foreign farewell
15 Ice cream scoop holder
16 Cereal grains
17 __ of character; calumny
19 Whitney or Wallach
20 Hamelin figure
21 __ bat an eyelash; was unfazed
22 Influence
24 Needless fuss
25 Loathsome
27 Real estate __; ERA employees
30 Train station
31 Worn out
33 __, dos, tres…
35 "Phooey!"
36 Desires
37 Sketch
38 "Ready, __, go!"
39 Avoids deliberately
40 Confrontation
41 TV frog
43 Olympic awards
44 Objective
45 Not as polite
46 Up and about
49 Unexpected obstacles
51 "Grand __ Opry"
54 Covering completely
56 Membership fees
57 Michigan or Huron
58 Overeat
59 Landers & Jillian
60 Black-__ peas
61 Raise AKC dogs
62 Dentist's letters




DOWN 
1 Twofold
2 Look forward to
3 Simple reply
4 Half the diameter
5 Skillful
6 Small flute
7 Drop of joy or sorrow
8 Total
9 Take __; do something
10 Empty space
11 Privy to
12 Fender-bender memento
13 Actor Mantegna
18 Tallied up
20 Sulk
23 Money, slangily
24 Ice __; cold periods in history
25 Chances
26 Shortstop Jeter
27 Bachelor of __; 4-year degree
28 Reversal
29 Critter with a shell
31 Tight, as a rope
32 Hotel
34 Possesses
36 On a __; impulsively
37 City fellow on a ranch
39 Smug smile
40 Cincinnati team
42 __ cats and dogs; poured
43 Attacked and robbed
45 "Home on the __"
46 Competent
47 Murder
48 __ ten; have a break
49 __-fry; wok meal
50 Four and five
52 Camera's eye
53 Suffix for govern or host
55 Decline
56 Family member

 

 

