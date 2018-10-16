Crossword puzzle answers: October 17, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 17, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Doris or Dennis 4 Floats like Huck Finn's 9 Zealous 13 Four months ago 14 Foreign farewell 15 Ice cream scoop holder 16 Cereal grains 17 __ of character; calumny 19 Whitney or Wallach 20 Hamelin figure 21 __ bat an eyelash; was unfazed 22 Influence 24 Needless fuss 25 Loathsome 27 Real estate __; ERA employees 30 Train station 31 Worn out 33 __, dos, tres… 35 "Phooey!" 36 Desires 37 Sketch 38 "Ready, __, go!" 39 Avoids deliberately 40 Confrontation 41 TV frog 43 Olympic awards 44 Objective 45 Not as polite 46 Up and about 49 Unexpected obstacles 51 "Grand __ Opry" 54 Covering completely 56 Membership fees 57 Michigan or Huron 58 Overeat 59 Landers & Jillian 60 Black-__ peas 61 Raise AKC dogs 62 Dentist's letters