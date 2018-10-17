Crossword puzzle answers: October 18, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 18, 2018 Updated : October 18, 2018
ACROSS 1 Hope or Newhart 4 Two-wheelers 9 Belt-maker's tools 13 Eager 15 Kick out 16 Small store 17 Lunch spot 18 Paddled boat 19 Dishonest person 20 Geometric shape 22 Acting award 23 Novak and Basinger 24 Regret 26 Plot 29 __ as an eel 34 Arthritis symptoms 35 Most populous nation 36 "Let sleeping dogs __" 37 __ like; imitates 38 Sound of cymbals 39 Ice cream treat 40 Fraternity letter 41 Blackboard user's need 42 Outer garments 43 __ lamp; portable light 45 Most devious 46 Victory 47 Lab bottle 48 Astonish 51 About to happen 56 Remain optimistic 57 Opposite of "teach" 58 Midday 60 Skunk's defense 61 At __; roaming free 62 Actress Storm 63 Heavy weights 64 Go into 65 Thoreau's monogram
DOWN 1 Naughty 2 __ the moon; elated 3 Liver secretion 4 Turned into 5 Lendl's namesakes 6 Picture card 7 Sci. of the environment 8 Directing; guiding 9 __ at the switch; inattentive 10 On a __; impulsively 11 Rich soil 12 Nimble 14 Oliver Twist's creator 21 Conway and Allen 25 "__ Lazy River" 26 __ plugs; engine igniters 27 Hidden supply 28 __-miss; haphazard 29 Layered rock 30 Chain piece 31 Wed without fanfare 32 Carnival attractions 33 Bread ingredient 35 Big family group 38 Bedspread fabric 39 On a cruise 41 TV crime drama series 42 __ in; wearing 44 Proprietors 45 Wrongdoer 47 Brink; threshold 48 Fired a gun 49 Commotion 50 Come __; find 52 Cruel 53 Go separate ways 54 Webster or Wyle 55 Wedding ring material 59 Hair bonnet