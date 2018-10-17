Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 18, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 18, 2018 Updated : October 18, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 18, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Hope or Newhart
4 Two-wheelers
9 Belt-maker's tools
13 Eager
15 Kick out
16 Small store
17 Lunch spot
18 Paddled boat
19 Dishonest person
20 Geometric shape
22 Acting award
23 Novak and Basinger
24 Regret
26 Plot
29 __ as an eel
34 Arthritis symptoms
35 Most populous nation
36 "Let sleeping dogs __"
37 __ like; imitates
38 Sound of cymbals
39 Ice cream treat
40 Fraternity letter
41 Blackboard user's need
42 Outer garments
43 __ lamp; portable light
45 Most devious
46 Victory
47 Lab bottle
48 Astonish
51 About to happen
56 Remain optimistic
57 Opposite of "teach"
58 Midday
60 Skunk's defense
61 At __; roaming free
62 Actress Storm
63 Heavy weights
64 Go into
65 Thoreau's monogram




DOWN 
1 Naughty
2 __ the moon; elated
3 Liver secretion
4 Turned into
5 Lendl's namesakes
6 Picture card
7 Sci. of the environment
8 Directing; guiding
9 __ at the switch; inattentive
10 On a __; impulsively
11 Rich soil
12 Nimble
14 Oliver Twist's creator
21 Conway and Allen
25 "__ Lazy River"
26 __ plugs; engine igniters
27 Hidden supply
28 __-miss; haphazard
29 Layered rock
30 Chain piece
31 Wed without fanfare
32 Carnival attractions
33 Bread ingredient
35 Big family group
38 Bedspread fabric
39 On a cruise
41 TV crime drama series
42 __ in; wearing
44 Proprietors
45 Wrongdoer
47 Brink; threshold
48 Fired a gun
49 Commotion
50 Come __; find
52 Cruel
53 Go separate ways
54 Webster or Wyle
55 Wedding ring material
59 Hair bonnet

 

 

