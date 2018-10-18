Crossword puzzle answers: October 19, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 19, 2018 Updated : October 19, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 19, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Nutty 5 Make a mess at table 9 Skinny 13 Lubricated 15 Laugh loudly 16 Bagel center 17 Exchange 18 Unreadable 20 Curvy road 21 Is able to 23 Put cuffs on 24 Cures 26 Made a lap 27 Cool dishes 29 Univ. of Arizona's location 32 Country club set 33 Task 35 Overalls part 37 Big __; 18-wheelers 38 See eye __; agree 39 Joy 40 Word of disgust 41 Zooms skyward 42 Fruit drink 43 Leisurely walk 45 Result of fasting 46 Female animal 47 Good wood for rafts 48 Stimulating drink 51 Actress MacGraw 52 Sunbather's reward 55 Largest terriers 58 Clay brick material 60 Inflammation suffix 61 __ as a pin 62 Boils & blisters 63 Youths 64 Grow weary 65 Fluid-filled sac
DOWN 1 __ on; fawn over 2 Melodies 3 Item in an emergency kit 4 Actor Danson 5 Lower leg parts 6 Online laugh 7 Nocturnal bird of prey 8 Enjoyment 9 Upper body garments 10 Frontal __; part of the brain 11 Misfortunes 12 Track-and-field event 14 Period of time 19 Kelly or Slick 22 Capp & Capone 25 Sups 27 Many a Bosnian 28 Word on a wanted poster 29 Playthings 30 Required 31 Female relative 33 Scuttle chunks 34 That girl 36 Lager 38 Open-minded 39 Pistols 41 Planted 42 Child and Roberts 44 Courtroom break 45 Actor Holbrook 47 Sew loosely 48 Arrestee's hope 49 Moreno or Hayworth 50 Very dry 53 Lincoln & others 54 Robin's home 56 Garland 57 In one __ and out the other 59 Gunfighter Holliday