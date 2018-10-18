Crossword puzzle answers: October 19, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 19, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Nutty 5 Make a mess at table 9 Skinny 13 Lubricated 15 Laugh loudly 16 Bagel center 17 Exchange 18 Unreadable 20 Curvy road 21 Is able to 23 Put cuffs on 24 Cures 26 Made a lap 27 Cool dishes 29 Univ. of Arizona's location 32 Country club set 33 Task 35 Overalls part 37 Big __; 18-wheelers 38 See eye __; agree 39 Joy 40 Word of disgust 41 Zooms skyward 42 Fruit drink 43 Leisurely walk 45 Result of fasting 46 Female animal 47 Good wood for rafts 48 Stimulating drink 51 Actress MacGraw 52 Sunbather's reward 55 Largest terriers 58 Clay brick material 60 Inflammation suffix 61 __ as a pin 62 Boils & blisters 63 Youths 64 Grow weary 65 Fluid-filled sac