Crossword puzzle answers: October 19, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 19, 2018 Updated : October 19, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 19, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Nutty
5 Make a mess at table
9 Skinny
13 Lubricated
15 Laugh loudly
16 Bagel center
17 Exchange
18 Unreadable
20 Curvy road
21 Is able to
23 Put cuffs on
24 Cures
26 Made a lap
27 Cool dishes
29 Univ. of Arizona's location
32 Country club set
33 Task
35 Overalls part
37 Big __; 18-wheelers
38 See eye __; agree
39 Joy
40 Word of disgust
41 Zooms skyward
42 Fruit drink
43 Leisurely walk
45 Result of fasting
46 Female animal
47 Good wood for rafts
48 Stimulating drink
51 Actress MacGraw
52 Sunbather's reward
55 Largest terriers
58 Clay brick material
60 Inflammation suffix
61 __ as a pin
62 Boils & blisters
63 Youths
64 Grow weary
65 Fluid-filled sac





DOWN 
1 __ on; fawn over
2 Melodies
3 Item in an emergency kit
4 Actor Danson
5 Lower leg parts
6 Online laugh
7 Nocturnal bird of prey
8 Enjoyment
9 Upper body garments
10 Frontal __; part of the brain
11 Misfortunes
12 Track-and-field event
14 Period of time
19 Kelly or Slick
22 Capp & Capone
25 Sups
27 Many a Bosnian
28 Word on a wanted poster
29 Playthings
30 Required
31 Female relative
33 Scuttle chunks
34 That girl
36 Lager
38 Open-minded
39 Pistols
41 Planted
42 Child and Roberts
44 Courtroom 
break
45 Actor Holbrook
47 Sew loosely
48 Arrestee's hope
49 Moreno or Hayworth
50 Very dry
53 Lincoln & 
others
54 Robin's home
56 Garland
57 In one __ and out the other
59 Gunfighter Holliday

