Crossword puzzle answers: October 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 2, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Pekoe & oolong 5 Terrible 10 Grand __ 14 Pull hard on 15 On the __; free to roam 16 Misplace 17 Hunted animal 18 Making no sense 20 Suffix for count or heir 21 Finest 22 Exhausted 23 Deride; ridicule 25 Name with Fannie or Ginnie 26 Plant destroyers 28 Brutes 31 Film holders 32 France's dollar before the euro 34 Record speed letters 36 Floor pads 37 Terrible fear 38 Scrabble piece 39 Jet __; personal watercraft 40 Toots the horn 41 Bangkok folks 42 Made points 44 Century 21 employees 45 Group of whales 46 Injured arm support 47 Mumbai's nation 50 Tiger's game 51 __, dos, tres… 54 Indirect 57 Entreaty 58 Part of the leg 59 Actor __ Ledger 60 Compass point 61 Auctioneer's cry 62 __ end of the day; ultimately 63 Carney & Linkletter