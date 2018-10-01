Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 2, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 02, 2018 Updated : October 02, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 2, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 2, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 2, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 

 

 
ACROSS
1 Pekoe & oolong
5 Terrible
10 Grand __
14 Pull hard on
15 On the __; free to roam
16 Misplace
17 Hunted animal
18 Making no sense
20 Suffix for count or heir
21 Finest
22 Exhausted
23 Deride; ridicule
25 Name with Fannie or Ginnie
26 Plant destroyers
28 Brutes
31 Film holders
32 France's dollar before the euro
34 Record speed letters
36 Floor pads
37 Terrible fear
38 Scrabble piece
39 Jet __; personal watercraft
40 Toots the horn
41 Bangkok folks
42 Made points
44 Century 21 employees
45 Group of whales
46 Injured arm support
47 Mumbai's nation
50 Tiger's game
51 __, dos, tres…
54 Indirect
57 Entreaty
58 Part of the leg
59 Actor __ Ledger
60 Compass point
61 Auctioneer's cry
62 __ end of the day; ultimately
63 Carney & Linkletter

DOWN 
1 Sort; variety
2 Dumbo's "wings"
3 Painkiller
4 Firmament
5 Foreigners
6 Fear the __; be pessimistic
7 Kentucky's __ Knox
8 Third-largest nation: abbr.
9 __ up; ease
10 Hillsides
11 "The __ Ranger"
12 Wise __ owl
13 Dissolve
19 Father of Esau & Jacob
21 Unformed flowers
24 Feels ill
25 Repair
26 Weapons
27 Mountaintops
28 Cries from the flock
29 Wedge's shape, usually
30 Divided
32 Mr. Flintstone
33 Pelosi's title: abbr.
35 Disarray
37 Landowner's paper
38 Every now and __; occasionally
40 Wide
41 End-of-the-work-week expression
43 Gave one's views
44 __ time; constantly
46 Word in 2 U.S. state names
47 Annoys
48 Forbidden thing
49 Sword fight
50 Sheep's cousin
52 Home of twigs
53 Dobbin's dinner
55 __ moment; instant of realization
56 Gamble
57 Tiny vegetable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles:
Tags:
Crossword
 
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 