Crossword puzzle answers: October 2, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 02, 2018 Updated : October 02, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 2, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Pekoe & oolong 5 Terrible 10 Grand __ 14 Pull hard on 15 On the __; free to roam 16 Misplace 17 Hunted animal 18 Making no sense 20 Suffix for count or heir 21 Finest 22 Exhausted 23 Deride; ridicule 25 Name with Fannie or Ginnie 26 Plant destroyers 28 Brutes 31 Film holders 32 France's dollar before the euro 34 Record speed letters 36 Floor pads 37 Terrible fear 38 Scrabble piece 39 Jet __; personal watercraft 40 Toots the horn 41 Bangkok folks 42 Made points 44 Century 21 employees 45 Group of whales 46 Injured arm support 47 Mumbai's nation 50 Tiger's game 51 __, dos, tres… 54 Indirect 57 Entreaty 58 Part of the leg 59 Actor __ Ledger 60 Compass point 61 Auctioneer's cry 62 __ end of the day; ultimately 63 Carney & Linkletter
DOWN 1 Sort; variety 2 Dumbo's "wings" 3 Painkiller 4 Firmament 5 Foreigners 6 Fear the __; be pessimistic 7 Kentucky's __ Knox 8 Third-largest nation: abbr. 9 __ up; ease 10 Hillsides 11 "The __ Ranger" 12 Wise __ owl 13 Dissolve 19 Father of Esau & Jacob 21 Unformed flowers 24 Feels ill 25 Repair 26 Weapons 27 Mountaintops 28 Cries from the flock 29 Wedge's shape, usually 30 Divided 32 Mr. Flintstone 33 Pelosi's title: abbr. 35 Disarray 37 Landowner's paper 38 Every now and __; occasionally 40 Wide 41 End-of-the-work-week expression 43 Gave one's views 44 __ time; constantly 46 Word in 2 U.S. state names 47 Annoys 48 Forbidden thing 49 Sword fight 50 Sheep's cousin 52 Home of twigs 53 Dobbin's dinner 55 __ moment; instant of realization 56 Gamble 57 Tiny vegetable