Crossword puzzle answers: October 23, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 23, 2018 Updated : October 23, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 23, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Hairy as an __
4 White-water transports
9 Part of the foot
13 Period before Easter
15 Luau greeting
16 Wood splitters
17 Put money in a piggy bank
18 Short-tailed weasel
19 __ years; 2020, 2024, 2028, etc.
20 Artificial; 
man-made
22 Griffith or Rooney
23 Wharf
24 Haw's partner, in phrase
26 Spaces below roofs
29 Well-behaved
34 Waterbirds
35 Injures through rough handling
36 Broadcast
37 Faucets
38 Permanent army posts
39 On the loose
40 Rush
41 Does a manicurist's job
42 Tango or twist
43 __ in; signed up for
45 Self-confident
46 British bar
47 Umpire's cry
48 Loafer, for one
51 Decorate
56 Wild feline
57 Provide with new weapons
58 TV crime drama series
60 Tool with a blade
61 Piece of furniture
62 __ away; donated
63 Look curiously
64 Derisive smile
65 "Cry __ River"





DOWN 
1 Jolson & Roker
2 Potpie veggies
3 1 of 7 Deadly Sins
4 Itchy red patches
5 Modify
6 Linear measure
7 Bangkok language
8 Shoulder bags
9 Deli purchase
10 Work animals
11 Go before others
12 Notice
14 Bowling
21 Tourette's syndrome symptoms
25 Ames and Asner
26 TV's "__ World Turns"
27 Tom Sawyer's creator
28 __ off; diminish bit by bit
29 Rowed
30 No ifs, ands, or __
31 Makes money
32 Sister's daughter
33 Cornered
35 Internal spy
38 Hazelnuts
39 Not succeeding
41 Reason to call in sick
42 Gift for a little girl
44 Can __; kitchen appliance
45 Arnie with a club
47 TV's "Uncle Miltie"
48 __ in the face; insult
49 Conceal
50 Leak out
52 Cruel
53 __ in the 
woods; 
innocent one
54 Con game
55 Bee's home
59 Body of water

