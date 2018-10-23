Crossword puzzle answers: October 24, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 24, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Color 4 Bootees 9 Garrett, for one 13 Beach surface 14 Wading bird 15 Gray wolf 16 Mont Blanc's range 17 Illegible 19 Org. for Falcons & Eagles 20 Wed on the run 21 Pack animals 22 Cairo's nation 24 "__ Along, Little Dogies" 25 Mountain cottage 27 Gambler's woes 30 Desert refuge 31 Like roasted marshmallows 33 "__ Lazy River" 35 Use a dagger 36 One of the planets 37 "Get lost!" 38 Part of a royal flush 39 Refers to 40 Mass of bees 41 Drags one's feet 43 Pieces of celery 44 Spike, for one 45 Gleaming 46 Start of a refrain 49 Might; strength 51 __ Beta Kappa 54 20th-century U.S. president 56 Astonish 57 Call it __; quit work & go home 58 Actor Ed 59 Handsome young man 60 Berry & Griffey 61 Irritable 62 Feminine ending