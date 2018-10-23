Crossword puzzle answers: October 24, 2018

Crossword

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 24, 2018 Updated : October 24, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 24, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Color
4 Bootees
9 Garrett, for one
13 Beach surface
14 Wading bird
15 Gray wolf
16 Mont Blanc's range
17 Illegible
19 Org. for Falcons & Eagles
20 Wed on the run
21 Pack animals
22 Cairo's nation
24 "__ Along, Little Dogies"
25 Mountain cottage
27 Gambler's woes
30 Desert refuge
31 Like roasted marshmallows
33 "__ Lazy River"
35 Use a dagger
36 One of the planets
37 "Get lost!"
38 Part of a royal flush
39 Refers to
40 Mass of bees
41 Drags one's feet
43 Pieces of celery
44 Spike, for one
45 Gleaming
46 Start of a refrain
49 Might; strength
51 __ Beta Kappa
54 20th-century U.S. president
56 Astonish
57 Call it __; quit work & go home
58 Actor Ed
59 Handsome young man
60 Berry & Griffey
61 Irritable
62 Feminine ending


DOWN 
1 __-dollar; U.S. coin
2 Distasteful
3 Bradley & Begley
4 Carve a statue
5 "To be __ to be…"
6 Nag
7 Part of the leg
8 Adriatic or Aegean
9 Explosions
10 Steals from
11 Qualified
12 Mothers of fawns
13 __ Diego, CA
18 Donald Duck's love
20 Watches
23 Insincerely smooth
24 Departs
25 Expense
26 Abhors
27 Gehrig & Costello
28 Fragrant Australian tree
29 Tiny glowing particle
31 __ it; understands
32 Late bedtime
34 Sources of quick cash
36 Contemptible
37 The Ugly Duckling, in reality
39 Spotless
40 Recipe verb
42 Narrow streets
43 Cooking wine
45 "__ Caroline"; Neil Diamond hit
46 Yellowish wood
47 Carousel or Ferris wheel
48 Simile words
49 Sit for an artist
50 Possesses
52 Attila's men
53 Pen contents
55 Head topper
56 "Murder, __ Wrote"

 

 

