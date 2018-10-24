Crossword puzzle answers: October 25, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 25, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Military installation 5 Swats 10 Up to the task 14 Rainbows 15 Permitted 16 Boring event 17 Mark Harmon TV series 18 The whole kit and caboodle 20 That woman 21 Unwanted plant 22 Pays attention to 23 Unsuspecting 25 Forest tree 26 Fully ripe 28 Vocation 31 Similar 32 Kilt pattern 34 Dyer's tub 36 Feminine title 37 Barbecue 38 Actress Behrs 39 __ like; pretend to be 40 Fleeting 41 Shriver or Bello 42 Respect highly 44 Deep narrow valley 45 Uncooked 46 Strong fibrous tissue 47 Love, in Paris 50 Dinner beverage 51 Big pig 54 __ for; enrolled in 57 Boyfriend 58 Milky Way maker 59 Tiny fruit 60 Painting and dancing 61 Part of a flower 62 Run __; chase 63 Examination