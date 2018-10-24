Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 25, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 25, 2018 Updated : October 25, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 25, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Military installation
5 Swats
10 Up to the task
14 Rainbows
15 Permitted
16 Boring event
17 Mark Harmon TV series
18 The whole kit and caboodle
20 That woman
21 Unwanted plant
22 Pays attention to
23 Unsuspecting
25 Forest tree
26 Fully ripe
28 Vocation
31 Similar
32 Kilt pattern
34 Dyer's tub
36 Feminine title
37 Barbecue
38 Actress Behrs
39 __ like; pretend to be
40 Fleeting
41 Shriver or Bello
42 Respect highly
44 Deep narrow valley
45 Uncooked
46 Strong fibrous tissue
47 Love, in Paris
50 Dinner beverage
51 Big pig
54 __ for; enrolled in
57 Boyfriend
58 Milky Way maker
59 Tiny fruit
60 Painting and dancing
61 Part of a flower
62 Run __; chase
63 Examination



DOWN 
1 Forbids
2 Eyebrow shape
3 Biologists & chemists
4 Suffix for murder or heir
5 Part of a coat
6 Water barrier
7 Elderly
8 Up to __; normal
9 Underhanded
10 Cling
11 Cheese from France
12 Come to shore
13 Breakfast order
19 __ prize; bronze medal
21 Metal thread
24 Diving birds
25 Get an "F"
26 Family member
27 Linda Lavin role
28 Baby cow
29 "Here, There and __"; Beatles hit
30 Numerical comparison
32 Stiffly proper
33 Fib
35 Other __; besides
37 Got bigger
38 Cause of misery
40 Chicago team
41 Lion's neck hair
43 Obvious fact
44 Hot ash fragment
46 Sifting device
47 Up in __; irate
48 Veal or venison
49 Villain
50 Judge's order
52 Barn dinner
53 Powerful wind
55 "Ode __ Nightingale"
56 Tiny folklore fellow
57 Cave dweller

 

 

