Crossword puzzle answers: October 26, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 26, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 26, 2018.
Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.
ACROSS 1 Occupations 5 Without 9 Bowler's targets 13 Shining 15 Shawl or cape 16 Make a tiny cut 17 Beautician's item 18 Sassiness 20 Behold 21 Under the weather 23 Stirred up 24 Erie or Suez 26 Get __ of; shed 27 __ bars; incarcerated 29 Aviators 32 Each 33 Close friend 35 FedEx rival 37 Shameful grades 38 Street talk 39 Faucet problem 40 Yrbk. section 41 Flamboyant 42 Prance about 43 Tried out 45 Exclusively 46 Coolidge, for one 47 Keller or Reddy 48 __ de corps; camaraderie 51 Wise as an __ 52 Fight result, for short 55 Reckless risk-taker 58 "Bye, Pierre!" 60 Increased 61 Citrus peel 62 Ladder parts 63 Short sharp barks 64 Red & Caribbean 65 "Father Knows __"
DOWN 1 Sharp pokes 2 Bogeyman 3 Dressing choice 4 Scouring pad 5 Dinner in the sty 6 Ulna's place 7 Siesta 8 __ on; inciting 9 Artificial; sham 10 Hotels 11 Pleasant 12 Ran fast 14 Neigh softly 19 Small decorative mat 22 Youth 25 Haughtiness 27 Pieces of furniture 28 Chris with a racket 29 Small horse 30 Paint brush cleaner 31 Salesman's pitch 33 Klutz 34 Uncooked 36 Agile 38 Havens 39 Valley 41 Soberly self-restrained 42 Dog's accessory 44 Threaded fasteners 45 Make clothes 47 __ a grudge; remains resentful 48 Nervous 49 Wraparound dress 50 Word in some high school names 53 Beer containers 54 Kick out 56 Compete 57 "Time __ Bottle"; Jim Croce song 59 Give a nickname to