Crossword puzzle answers: October 26, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 26, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 26, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 Occupations
5 Without
9 Bowler's targets
13 Shining
15 Shawl or cape
16 Make a tiny cut
17 Beautician's item
18 Sassiness
20 Behold
21 Under the weather
23 Stirred up
24 Erie or Suez
26 Get __ of; shed
27 __ bars; incarcerated
29 Aviators
32 Each
33 Close friend
35 FedEx rival
37 Shameful grades
38 Street talk
39 Faucet problem
40 Yrbk. section
41 Flamboyant
42 Prance about
43 Tried out
45 Exclusively
46 Coolidge, for one
47 Keller or Reddy
48 __ de corps; camaraderie
51 Wise as an __
52 Fight result, for short
55 Reckless risk-taker
58 "Bye, Pierre!"
60 Increased
61 Citrus peel
62 Ladder parts
63 Short sharp barks
64 Red & Caribbean
65 "Father 
Knows __"




DOWN 
1 Sharp pokes
2 Bogeyman
3 Dressing choice
4 Scouring pad
5 Dinner in the sty
6 Ulna's place
7 Siesta
8 __ on; inciting
9 Artificial; sham
10 Hotels
11 Pleasant
12 Ran fast
14 Neigh softly
19 Small decorative mat
22 Youth
25 Haughtiness
27 Pieces of furniture
28 Chris with a racket
29 Small horse
30 Paint brush cleaner
31 Salesman's pitch
33 Klutz
34 Uncooked
36 Agile
38 Havens
39 Valley
41 Soberly self-restrained
42 Dog's accessory
44 Threaded fasteners
45 Make clothes
47 __ a grudge; remains resentful
48 Nervous
49 Wraparound dress
50 Word in some high school names
53 Beer 
containers
54 Kick out
56 Compete
57 "Time __ 
Bottle"; Jim Croce song
59 Give a 
nickname to

 

 

