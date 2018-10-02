Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 3, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 03, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 3, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 __-together; meeting
4 Grand home
9 Male animal
13 Finished
14 Worship
15 Ray of __; tiny sign that things may improve
16 Craving
17 Scandinavian capital
19 Missed __ mile; wasn’t even close
20 Exposes
21 Went skyward
22 __-up; big person
24 Baby goat
25 Spirited horses
27 Against
30 Homey
31 Like melted marshmallows
33 “__ so fast!”; words to the hasty
35 Matures
36 Inch along
37 Skin mark
38 Fellow
39 Longfellow & Kilmer
40 Item in the trunk
41 Like the sky on a clear night
43 Few and far between
44 Can top
45 Terre __, IN
46 San Antonio tourist stop
49 __ foolishly; squander
51 __ double take; look twice
54 Unable to tell green from red
56 Flying saucers, for short
57 Throw
58 Small weight
59 Soft drinks
60 Blemish
61 1 of 7 deadly sins
62 Men with namesakes: abbr.


DOWN 
1 Bloody, like a horror film
2 Betrothal
3 Golf ball support 
4 Large parrots
5 Decorate
6 Slangy refusal
7 Raw minerals
8 Cartoon pooch
9 Bits of broken glass
10 African nation
11 Jungle beasts
12 Wilder, for one
13 Give a nickname to
18 Unlike a bald head
20 Corpse
23 NFL officials
24 __ over; faint
25 Pyramid scheme
26 Robes for Caesar
27 Solemn promises
28 Neglected
29 Flies high
31 Western writer Zane
32 Cereal grain
34 Sequoia or spruce
36 Drape puller
37 Quarrel
39 Previous criminal conviction
40 Potato
42 Just about
43 Smoothed wood
45 Therefore
46 __ up; misbehaves
47 Noose
48 In addition
49 Disparaging remark
50 Yearn
52 Klutz’s 
word
53 Burro
55 Swamp
56 FedEx rival

 

 
