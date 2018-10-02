Crossword puzzle answers: October 3, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 3, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 __-together; meeting 4 Grand home 9 Male animal 13 Finished 14 Worship 15 Ray of __; tiny sign that things may improve 16 Craving 17 Scandinavian capital 19 Missed __ mile; wasn’t even close 20 Exposes 21 Went skyward 22 __-up; big person 24 Baby goat 25 Spirited horses 27 Against 30 Homey 31 Like melted marshmallows 33 “__ so fast!”; words to the hasty 35 Matures 36 Inch along 37 Skin mark 38 Fellow 39 Longfellow & Kilmer 40 Item in the trunk 41 Like the sky on a clear night 43 Few and far between 44 Can top 45 Terre __, IN 46 San Antonio tourist stop 49 __ foolishly; squander 51 __ double take; look twice 54 Unable to tell green from red 56 Flying saucers, for short 57 Throw 58 Small weight 59 Soft drinks 60 Blemish 61 1 of 7 deadly sins 62 Men with namesakes: abbr.