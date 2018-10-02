Crossword puzzle answers: October 3, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 03, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 3, 2018.
Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.
ACROSS 1 __-together; meeting 4 Grand home 9 Male animal 13 Finished 14 Worship 15 Ray of __; tiny sign that things may improve 16 Craving 17 Scandinavian capital 19 Missed __ mile; wasn’t even close 20 Exposes 21 Went skyward 22 __-up; big person 24 Baby goat 25 Spirited horses 27 Against 30 Homey 31 Like melted marshmallows 33 “__ so fast!”; words to the hasty 35 Matures 36 Inch along 37 Skin mark 38 Fellow 39 Longfellow & Kilmer 40 Item in the trunk 41 Like the sky on a clear night 43 Few and far between 44 Can top 45 Terre __, IN 46 San Antonio tourist stop 49 __ foolishly; squander 51 __ double take; look twice 54 Unable to tell green from red 56 Flying saucers, for short 57 Throw 58 Small weight 59 Soft drinks 60 Blemish 61 1 of 7 deadly sins 62 Men with namesakes: abbr.
DOWN 1 Bloody, like a horror film 2 Betrothal 3 Golf ball support 4 Large parrots 5 Decorate 6 Slangy refusal 7 Raw minerals 8 Cartoon pooch 9 Bits of broken glass 10 African nation 11 Jungle beasts 12 Wilder, for one 13 Give a nickname to 18 Unlike a bald head 20 Corpse 23 NFL officials 24 __ over; faint 25 Pyramid scheme 26 Robes for Caesar 27 Solemn promises 28 Neglected 29 Flies high 31 Western writer Zane 32 Cereal grain 34 Sequoia or spruce 36 Drape puller 37 Quarrel 39 Previous criminal conviction 40 Potato 42 Just about 43 Smoothed wood 45 Therefore 46 __ up; misbehaves 47 Noose 48 In addition 49 Disparaging remark 50 Yearn 52 Klutz’s word 53 Burro 55 Swamp 56 FedEx rival