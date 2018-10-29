Crossword puzzle answers: October 30, 2018

Crossword

ACROSS
1 Quiz
5 Aired again
10 Capable
14 Sworn statement
15 Shun a big wedding
16 When all is __ and done; ultimately
17 Cafeteria item
18 Lessening
20 Building wing
21 Hockey disk
22 Amusingly clever
23 Force out
25 "London __ Fallen"; Gerard Butler film
26 Wreck
28 Monotonous
31 West & Sandler
32 Embankment
34 Ancient
36 Temper tantrums
37 Robins & ravens
38 Stick around
39 20th letter
40 Sorrowful drops
41 African nation
42 Loan shark
44 Hollandaise & béarnaise
45 Convent resident
46 Syrup flavor
47 Stores away
50 Keep __ on; watch carefully
51 Gibbon or gorilla
54 Use a big letter to start a word
57 Mind
58 Chopping tools
59 TV's "__ Pyle: USMC"
60 Floating sheet of ice
61 Excavation site
62 "God __ America"
63 __ off; repel




DOWN 
1 Carry
2 British noble
3 Deadlocks
4 Your, to Shakespeare
5 Cut back on
6 Vote into office
7 Boulder
8 Spring month: abbr.
9 Word before a maiden name
10 St. Francis' home
11 Fishing worm
12 Dryer residue
13 Ill at ease
19 Informed
21 Dowels
24 Traffic tie-ups
25 Garden implements
26 Nutty
27 Parisian farewell
28 Underwear, for some
29 Easy to see
30 Angry look
32 One not to be trusted
33 "To __ is human…"
35 Recolors
37 "I've __ working on the railroad…"
38 First Israelite king
40 Have confidence in
41 Heats in the microwave
43 Foolhardy
44 Cavalry swords
46 Labyrinths
47 Pyramid scheme
48 Hired vehicle
49 Not locked
50 Magazine title
52 Lowly worker
53 Observed
55 Telephone inventor's initials
56 Texter's laugh
57 Let __ steam; vent

 
 
