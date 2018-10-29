Crossword puzzle answers: October 30, 2018
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 30, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 30, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Quiz 5 Aired again 10 Capable 14 Sworn statement 15 Shun a big wedding 16 When all is __ and done; ultimately 17 Cafeteria item 18 Lessening 20 Building wing 21 Hockey disk 22 Amusingly clever 23 Force out 25 "London __ Fallen"; Gerard Butler film 26 Wreck 28 Monotonous 31 West & Sandler 32 Embankment 34 Ancient 36 Temper tantrums 37 Robins & ravens 38 Stick around 39 20th letter 40 Sorrowful drops 41 African nation 42 Loan shark 44 Hollandaise & béarnaise 45 Convent resident 46 Syrup flavor 47 Stores away 50 Keep __ on; watch carefully 51 Gibbon or gorilla 54 Use a big letter to start a word 57 Mind 58 Chopping tools 59 TV's "__ Pyle: USMC" 60 Floating sheet of ice 61 Excavation site 62 "God __ America" 63 __ off; repel
DOWN 1 Carry 2 British noble 3 Deadlocks 4 Your, to Shakespeare 5 Cut back on 6 Vote into office 7 Boulder 8 Spring month: abbr. 9 Word before a maiden name 10 St. Francis' home 11 Fishing worm 12 Dryer residue 13 Ill at ease 19 Informed 21 Dowels 24 Traffic tie-ups 25 Garden implements 26 Nutty 27 Parisian farewell 28 Underwear, for some 29 Easy to see 30 Angry look 32 One not to be trusted 33 "To __ is human…" 35 Recolors 37 "I've __ working on the railroad…" 38 First Israelite king 40 Have confidence in 41 Heats in the microwave 43 Foolhardy 44 Cavalry swords 46 Labyrinths 47 Pyramid scheme 48 Hired vehicle 49 Not locked 50 Magazine title 52 Lowly worker 53 Observed 55 Telephone inventor's initials 56 Texter's laugh 57 Let __ steam; vent