Crossword puzzle answers: October 4, 2018

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 04, 2018 Updated : October 04, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 4, 2018.

 

ACROSS
1 In a rage
4 Each __; one another
9 Alan Alda TV series
13 Over
15 Neighbor of Argentina
16 Unpleasant
17 Linear measure
18 Songbirds
19 Send a parcel
20 Not to be trusted
22 Jekyll's alter ego
23 Fill a suitcase
24 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit
26 Open a wine bottle
29 Ancient hurling weapon
34 Circular
35 Ali or Spinks
36 Cutting tool
37 Raven or rooster
38 Lubricated
39 Unclothed
40 Beast of burden
41 Mt. Aconcagua's range
42 TV's Milton __
43 Not required
45 Frolicked
46 Building annex, often
47 Forest tree
48 Gator's cousin
51 Indecency in attire
56 Sharpen
57 Loop with a slipknot
58 Press clothing
60 Unlock
61 Firstborn of two
62 Long story
63 Pain in the neck
64 Tall marsh grasses
65 __ attention to; heed


DOWN 
1 Family member
2 Zealous
3 Lunch spot
4 "A diller, a dollar, a ten __ scholar…"
5 Express gratitude to
6 Bring on board
7 Antlered animals
8 Said again, but in a new way
9 Accident
10 Sore
11 __ row; poor area of a city
12 Excessive publicity
14 Answer
21 Difficult
25 Third calendar pg.
26 Not rural
27 Racket
28 Blaspheme
29 Nat and Natalie
30 Sharp tools
31 Seize power by force
32 Serving utensil
33 Rough woolen fabric
35 Auction offers
38 Short funny remark
39 Archenemy
41 Laundry soap
42 Scapula or clavicle
44 Adequate; good enough
45 Passengers
47 Prepared for a selfie
48 Cut up
49 Rappelling essential
50 Wallet items
52 Internal spy
53 Apple pie à la __
54 Catch in a snare
55 Meditative exercise
59 Certain vote

 

 

 

 

