Crossword puzzle answers: October 4, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 04, 2018 Updated : October 04, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 4, 2018.
ACROSS 1 In a rage 4 Each __; one another 9 Alan Alda TV series 13 Over 15 Neighbor of Argentina 16 Unpleasant 17 Linear measure 18 Songbirds 19 Send a parcel 20 Not to be trusted 22 Jekyll's alter ego 23 Fill a suitcase 24 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit 26 Open a wine bottle 29 Ancient hurling weapon 34 Circular 35 Ali or Spinks 36 Cutting tool 37 Raven or rooster 38 Lubricated 39 Unclothed 40 Beast of burden 41 Mt. Aconcagua's range 42 TV's Milton __ 43 Not required 45 Frolicked 46 Building annex, often 47 Forest tree 48 Gator's cousin 51 Indecency in attire 56 Sharpen 57 Loop with a slipknot 58 Press clothing 60 Unlock 61 Firstborn of two 62 Long story 63 Pain in the neck 64 Tall marsh grasses 65 __ attention to; heed
DOWN 1 Family member 2 Zealous 3 Lunch spot 4 "A diller, a dollar, a ten __ scholar…" 5 Express gratitude to 6 Bring on board 7 Antlered animals 8 Said again, but in a new way 9 Accident 10 Sore 11 __ row; poor area of a city 12 Excessive publicity 14 Answer 21 Difficult 25 Third calendar pg. 26 Not rural 27 Racket 28 Blaspheme 29 Nat and Natalie 30 Sharp tools 31 Seize power by force 32 Serving utensil 33 Rough woolen fabric 35 Auction offers 38 Short funny remark 39 Archenemy 41 Laundry soap 42 Scapula or clavicle 44 Adequate; good enough 45 Passengers 47 Prepared for a selfie 48 Cut up 49 Rappelling essential 50 Wallet items 52 Internal spy 53 Apple pie à la __ 54 Catch in a snare 55 Meditative exercise 59 Certain vote