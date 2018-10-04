Crossword puzzle answers: October 5, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 5, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Kennel noises 5 Vane direction 9 Highly self-satisfied 13 Reveals 15 Athletic shoe brand 16 __ au lait; coffee with milk 17 Sadistic 18 Race consisting of 3 activities 20 __ Moines 21 "__ Miss"; Southern school 23 Jack or Velveeta 24 Narrow candle 26 Ho-__; dull 27 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag 29 Not roundabout 32 Yes-man 33 MRIs and others 35 "Olympus __ Fallen"; Morgan Freeman film 37 Picnic spoilers 38 Fire bell's noise 39 First, second or third 40 "See ya!" 41 Merchandise 42 __ Monica, CA 43 One who's hooked 45 Puts on, as a play 46 Peeve 47 Silly as a __ 48 Large antelope 51 Tool with a sharp point 52 Needless fuss 55 Mushroom 58 Receded 60 Classic board game 61 "__ in Love with Amy" 62 Dieter's lunch, perhaps 63 Steerer's place 64 Feed bag morsels 65 Ruby & maroon