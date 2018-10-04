Crossword puzzle answers: October 5, 2018
Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 05, 2018 Updated : October 05, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 5, 2018.
ACROSS 1 Kennel noises 5 Vane direction 9 Highly self-satisfied 13 Reveals 15 Athletic shoe brand 16 __ au lait; coffee with milk 17 Sadistic 18 Race consisting of 3 activities 20 __ Moines 21 "__ Miss"; Southern school 23 Jack or Velveeta 24 Narrow candle 26 Ho-__; dull 27 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag 29 Not roundabout 32 Yes-man 33 MRIs and others 35 "Olympus __ Fallen"; Morgan Freeman film 37 Picnic spoilers 38 Fire bell's noise 39 First, second or third 40 "See ya!" 41 Merchandise 42 __ Monica, CA 43 One who's hooked 45 Puts on, as a play 46 Peeve 47 Silly as a __ 48 Large antelope 51 Tool with a sharp point 52 Needless fuss 55 Mushroom 58 Receded 60 Classic board game 61 "__ in Love with Amy" 62 Dieter's lunch, perhaps 63 Steerer's place 64 Feed bag morsels 65 Ruby & maroon
DOWN 1 Alphabet openers 2 Uncommon 3 Fed up 4 Observe 5 Word of welcome 6 Broadcast 7 Emulate Picabo Street 8 Instructing 9 Wily plot 10 Man or boy 11 Eerie sightings 12 Trait transmitter 14 Messy 19 Oct. 4, 2018 22 Gen. Robert E. __ 25 Lends a hand to 27 Pierce 28 Skater Harding 29 Quayle & Rather 30 Erratic; fluctuating 31 Single bite 33 Job opening 34 Womanizer 36 Bodies of water 38 Noisy parrot 39 Pasture cries 41 Little misses 42 Shoulder wraps 44 Crown 45 Plant 47 Storm winds 48 Mosquito bite reaction 49 Burrowing animal 50 Name for a Beatle 53 Pushing up daisies 54 Likelihood 56 Stop __ dime 57 Current calendar pg. 59 Forbid entry to