Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 5, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 05, 2018 Updated : October 05, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 5, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 5, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 5, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 

 

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Kennel noises
5 Vane direction
9 Highly self-satisfied
13 Reveals
15 Athletic shoe brand
16 __ au lait; coffee with milk
17 Sadistic
18 Race consisting of 3 activities
20 __ Moines
21 "__ Miss"; Southern school
23 Jack or 
Velveeta
24 Narrow candle
26 Ho-__; dull
27 1 of 13 on the U.S. flag
29 Not roundabout
32 Yes-man
33 MRIs and others
35 "Olympus __ Fallen"; Morgan Freeman film
37 Picnic spoilers
38 Fire bell's noise
39 First, second or third
40 "See ya!"
41 Merchandise
42 __ Monica, CA
43 One who's hooked
45 Puts on, as a play
46 Peeve
47 Silly as a __
48 Large antelope
51 Tool with a sharp point
52 Needless fuss
55 Mushroom
58 Receded
60 Classic board game
61 "__ in Love with Amy"
62 Dieter's lunch, perhaps
63 Steerer's place
64 Feed bag morsels
65 Ruby & maroon

DOWN 
1 Alphabet openers
2 Uncommon
3 Fed up
4 Observe
5 Word of welcome
6 Broadcast
7 Emulate Picabo Street
8 Instructing
9 Wily plot
10 Man or boy
11 Eerie sightings
12 Trait transmitter
14 Messy
19 Oct. 4, 2018
22 Gen. Robert E. __
25 Lends a hand to
27 Pierce
28 Skater Harding
29 Quayle & Rather
30 Erratic; fluctuating
31 Single bite
33 Job opening
34 Womanizer
36 Bodies of water
38 Noisy parrot
39 Pasture cries
41 Little misses
42 Shoulder wraps
44 Crown
45 Plant
47 Storm winds
48 Mosquito bite reaction
49 Burrowing animal
50 Name for a Beatle
53 Pushing up daisies
54 Likelihood
56 Stop __ dime
57 Current calendar pg.
59 Forbid entry to

Tags:
Crossword
 
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 