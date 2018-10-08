Crossword puzzle answers: October 9, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 9, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Solemn promise 4 Colorful daisylike flower 9 __ more; again 13 Actor Sandler 15 Swiped 16 Meander 17 "__ Me Do"; Beatles song 18 Hooded jacket 19 Accepted standard 20 In __; fully prepared 22 Mayberry resident 23 Geek 24 Many a time 26 Bitter conflict 29 Disdain 34 __ the finger at; accuse 35 Rescued 36 Vaudevillian Olsen 37 __-winded; like a motormouth 38 Smiled for the camera 39 Extended family group 40 "__ Complicated"; Meryl Streep film 41 "Nothing could be __ than to be in Carolina…" 42 Brave deeds 43 Seminary class 45 Evening party 46 Play on words 47 Swimming spot 48 Delight 51 Adorn 56 Money borrowed 57 __ cologne; perfume 58 Actor Wyle 60 Meanie 61 Not urban 62 Fence door 63 Actress Tuesday 64 In a devious way 65 Mattel's boy doll