Crossword

Crossword puzzle answers: October 9, 2018

Here are the crossword solutions found in the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : October 09, 2018 Updated : October 09, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 9, 2018
Crossword puzzle answers: October 9, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published October 9, 2018.

 

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 

 

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries
ACROSS
1 Solemn promise
4 Colorful daisylike flower
9 __ more; again
13 Actor Sandler
15 Swiped
16 Meander
17 "__ Me Do"; Beatles song
18 Hooded jacket
19 Accepted standard
20 In __; fully prepared
22 Mayberry resident
23 Geek
24 Many a time
26 Bitter conflict
29 Disdain
34 __ the finger at; accuse
35 Rescued
36 Vaudevillian Olsen
37 __-winded; like a motormouth
38 Smiled for the camera
39 Extended family group
40 "__ Complicated"; Meryl Streep film
41 "Nothing could be __ than to be in Carolina…"
42 Brave deeds
43 Seminary class
45 Evening party
46 Play on words
47 Swimming spot
48 Delight
51 Adorn
56 Money borrowed
57 __ cologne; perfume
58 Actor Wyle
60 Meanie
61 Not urban
62 Fence door
63 Actress Tuesday
64 In a devious way
65 Mattel's boy doll

DOWN 
1 Actor Kilmer
2 Scent
3 Surfboard support
4 Have ambitions
5 Get up
6 Shredded
7 BPOE folks
8 Used logic
9 Fancy
10 AM/PM divider
11 Queen or joker
12 TV show award
14 Definition
21 Skillful
25 Floral wire service
26 Banana __; ice cream treat
27 Fang
28 Dishwasher cycle
29 "Ben __" of old TV
30 Talk __; discuss
31 Back tooth
32 Dish
33 Uptight
35 Anthem
38 Early settlers
39 __ fan; overhead blower
41 Respiratory bug
42 Hoodwink
44 __ up; spoke frankly
45 Exclusively
47 Make a bike go
48 Shine
49 Part of a theater
50 James __ Jones
52 Injure by rough handling
53 Entomb
54 Enjoy a long bath
55 Detest
59 Female bird

 

 

 

 

 

Related Articles:
 
 
READTODAY'S METRO
Read Todays metro
Latest News
 