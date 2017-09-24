Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: September 25, 2017

Here are the crossword solutions found in today's paper.

ACROSS

1 Huh?
 5 Tap one's fingers
 9 Indian potentate (var.)
 13 Camel stops
 15 Sub -- (secretly)
 16 Jeannie portrayer
 17 Small broom
 18 Noted 500
 19 Wintry
 20 New Mexico's capital (2 wds.)
 22 Genially
 24 Sales rep's dom.
 26 Strides along
 27 Waffled
 31 Prima donna's tune
 33 Assumed name
 34 Tried
 39 Haulers
 40 Web locales
 41 Vindictive Greek goddess
 42 Holds spellbound
 44 Improvise (hyph.)
 45 Cathedral part
 46 Ushers' beats
 47 Mentally acute
 50 Honey
 52 Angels' city
 54 Was worth it (2 wds.)
 59 Nod off
 60 One, in Dresden
 62 Low point
 63 Linoleum measurement
 64 Kind of gin
 65 Small wood
 66 Canasta play
 67 Decades
 68 Nesting place
 

DOWN 
 1 Dazzles
 2 Merry sound (hyph.)
 3 A -- -- apple
 4 Determine the proficiency of
 5 Less moist
 6 Guitarist -- Wood
 7 Farmer's org.
 8 Aquatic insects
 9 Synopsize
 10 Sun-dried brick made of clay and straw
 11 Thickens
 12 Griffith or Gibb
 14 Enjoys the rink
 21 Gave dinner
 23 Pillow filler
 25 Disconcerted
 27 One of the well-to-do
 28 Dash or vivacity
 29 Force
 30 Bad cut
 32 Country addrs.
 34 Has the flu
 35 Advanced degs.
 36 Inform
 37 Pennsylvania port
 38 Applies gently
 40 Most mawkish
 43 One in a million
 44 Being broadcast
 46 Shoe width
 47 Sleep noisily
 48 Greenish-brown
 49 In the lead
 51 Fencing swords
 52 Mr. Sandler
 53 Treadmill unit
 55 Blowgun projectile
 56 Nose stimulus
 57 Playing card
 58 Unfasten
 61 Montreal turndown

 

 Published : September 25, 2017 | Updated : September 25, 2017
