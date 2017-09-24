Crossword puzzle answers: September 25, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on September 25, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Huh? 5 Tap one's fingers 9 Indian potentate (var.) 13 Camel stops 15 Sub -- (secretly) 16 Jeannie portrayer 17 Small broom 18 Noted 500 19 Wintry 20 New Mexico's capital (2 wds.) 22 Genially 24 Sales rep's dom. 26 Strides along 27 Waffled 31 Prima donna's tune 33 Assumed name 34 Tried 39 Haulers 40 Web locales 41 Vindictive Greek goddess 42 Holds spellbound 44 Improvise (hyph.) 45 Cathedral part 46 Ushers' beats 47 Mentally acute 50 Honey 52 Angels' city 54 Was worth it (2 wds.) 59 Nod off 60 One, in Dresden 62 Low point 63 Linoleum measurement 64 Kind of gin 65 Small wood 66 Canasta play 67 Decades 68 Nesting place
DOWN 1 Dazzles 2 Merry sound (hyph.) 3 A -- -- apple 4 Determine the proficiency of 5 Less moist 6 Guitarist -- Wood 7 Farmer's org. 8 Aquatic insects 9 Synopsize 10 Sun-dried brick made of clay and straw 11 Thickens 12 Griffith or Gibb 14 Enjoys the rink 21 Gave dinner 23 Pillow filler 25 Disconcerted 27 One of the well-to-do 28 Dash or vivacity 29 Force 30 Bad cut 32 Country addrs. 34 Has the flu 35 Advanced degs. 36 Inform 37 Pennsylvania port 38 Applies gently 40 Most mawkish 43 One in a million 44 Being broadcast 46 Shoe width 47 Sleep noisily 48 Greenish-brown 49 In the lead 51 Fencing swords 52 Mr. Sandler 53 Treadmill unit 55 Blowgun projectile 56 Nose stimulus 57 Playing card 58 Unfasten 61 Montreal turndown