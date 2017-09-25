Home
 
Crossword puzzle answers: September 26, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on September 26, 2017.

ACROSS

1 Exchange pleasantries
 5 Pinnacles
 10 Racket
 14 Corker
 15 This too -- pass
 16 Ocean flier
 17 Culture dish goo
 18 Sun, in combos
 19 Israel's Golda
 20 Pessimistic
 22 "It's Only Make Believe" singer
 24 Vacation plus
 26 Tatum or Ryan
 27 Do a salon job
 30 "Diana" singer
 32 Maria Conchita --
 34 Tell an untruth
 35 Freeway access
 39 Big green parrot
 40 High voices
 43 Merry, to Mimi
 44 Many millennia
 46 Crunch targets
 47 Happens again
 49 Upscale sport
 51 Hunt illegally
 52 Thrashed
 55 Place setting item
 59 Rub against
 61 Determination
 65 Drench
 66 Earth, to Pierre
 68 Comic-strip dog
 69 Nobelist Desmond --
 70 Similar
 71 Landlord's fee
 72 Dance move
 73 Does in a dragon
 74 Mr. Arnaz
 

DOWN 
  1 Outfitted
 2 Sci-fi award
 3 -- -- unto itself
 4 Excites (2 wds.)
 5 Pale
 6 Not play fair
 7 Mediterranean island
 8 Wallach or Lilly
 9 ATM feature
 10 Graduate course
 11 Knossos site
 12 Ekberg or Loos
 13 Ms. Streep
 21 Explode
 23 Stir-fry need
 25 Claw or talon
 27 Bar of soap
 28 Butter substitute
 29 Provide at interest
 31 "Faint heart -- won ..."
 33 Word of mouth
 34 Many oz.
 36 Water, in Baja
 37 Squeezed fruit residue
 38 Word of contempt
 41 Poet's black
 42 Cuttlefish pigment
 45 Talk louder (2 wds.)
 48 Harmony
 50 Like some socks
 52 Persists
 53 Roughly
 54 Dilapidated car
 56 Posh hotel lobbies
 57 Cheerful
 58 Trouser parts
 60 Theta preceders
 62 -- fixe
 63 Pie pans
 64 Big Foot kin
 67 Bracket type

 

 Published : September 26, 2017
