Crossword puzzle answers: September 26, 2017

Here are the answers to the crossword puzzle from our newspaper published on September 26, 2017.
ACROSS 1 Exchange pleasantries 5 Pinnacles 10 Racket 14 Corker 15 This too -- pass 16 Ocean flier 17 Culture dish goo 18 Sun, in combos 19 Israel's Golda 20 Pessimistic 22 "It's Only Make Believe" singer 24 Vacation plus 26 Tatum or Ryan 27 Do a salon job 30 "Diana" singer 32 Maria Conchita -- 34 Tell an untruth 35 Freeway access 39 Big green parrot 40 High voices 43 Merry, to Mimi 44 Many millennia 46 Crunch targets 47 Happens again 49 Upscale sport 51 Hunt illegally 52 Thrashed 55 Place setting item 59 Rub against 61 Determination 65 Drench 66 Earth, to Pierre 68 Comic-strip dog 69 Nobelist Desmond -- 70 Similar 71 Landlord's fee 72 Dance move 73 Does in a dragon 74 Mr. Arnaz
DOWN 1 Outfitted 2 Sci-fi award 3 -- -- unto itself 4 Excites (2 wds.) 5 Pale 6 Not play fair 7 Mediterranean island 8 Wallach or Lilly 9 ATM feature 10 Graduate course 11 Knossos site 12 Ekberg or Loos 13 Ms. Streep 21 Explode 23 Stir-fry need 25 Claw or talon 27 Bar of soap 28 Butter substitute 29 Provide at interest 31 "Faint heart -- won ..." 33 Word of mouth 34 Many oz. 36 Water, in Baja 37 Squeezed fruit residue 38 Word of contempt 41 Poet's black 42 Cuttlefish pigment 45 Talk louder (2 wds.) 48 Harmony 50 Like some socks 52 Persists 53 Roughly 54 Dilapidated car 56 Posh hotel lobbies 57 Cheerful 58 Trouser parts 60 Theta preceders 62 -- fixe 63 Pie pans 64 Big Foot kin 67 Bracket type