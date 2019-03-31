Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 1, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Sink stopper 5 Doe's mate 9 Small store 13 Recluse 15 Robust 16 Barn topper 17 Bring together 18 Disrespectful talk 20 "The Wizard of Oz" production co. 21 Musical notes 23 Not as harsh 24 Luxurious 26 Devour 27 Pastor's territory 29 "Down by the Old Mill __" 32 "__ Lucy" of old TV 33 Night twinklers 35 Word of disgust 37 Sheltered inlet 38 Spacious 39 Morse's invention 40 That girl 41 Fissures; splits 42 __ numerals; X, L, D, etc. 43 Floating with no anchor 45 Derelict in duty 46 Tiny fellow 47 Pulled four-wheeled vehicle 48 Stimulating drink 51 "What Kind of Fool __?" 52 Author Doyle's initials 55 Largest terriers 58 Gallant; dignified 60 Big clubs 61 Notable deed; exploit 62 Woody __ 63 Bodies of water 64 Forest destroyer 65 Skillful

DOWN 1 Shade of purple 2 Drawn-out 3 As bad as before 4 Acquire 5 __ kebab; BBQ favorite 6 Fawn's color 7 Pacino & Roker 8 High school math class 9 Slender 10 __ over; deliver 11 "__ upon a time…" 12 One's equal 14 Turn down 19 Dishonest folks 22 __ Wednesday; 3/6/19 25 TV's "One Life to __" 27 Snapshots, for short 28 Luau greeting 29 Houston & Elliott 30 Horrid; atrocious 31 As __ a wet hen 33 __ drinks; soda pops 34 Tricycle rider 36 Egg producers 38 Undesirable neighbors 39 Singer Perry 41 Irritated 42 Capital of Saskatchewan 44 Break in the school day 45 Male animal 47 Spend foolishly 48 Flock cries 49 Asian staple 50 Region 53 Musical symbol 54 Car blemish 56 Ring of flowers 57 Corncob 59 Ancient

Wander Words answers: April 1, 2019

Category: Singer Answer: OZZYOSBOURNE (Ozzy Osbourne) Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)