Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 1, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 01, 2019 Updated : April 01, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 1, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Sink stopper
5 Doe's mate
9 Small store
13 Recluse
15 Robust
16 Barn topper
17 Bring together
18 Disrespectful talk
20 "The Wizard of Oz" production co.
21 Musical notes
23 Not as harsh
24 Luxurious
26 Devour
27 Pastor's territory
29 "Down by the Old Mill __"
32 "__ Lucy" of old TV
33 Night twinklers
35 Word of disgust
37 Sheltered inlet
38 Spacious
39 Morse's invention
40 That girl
41 Fissures; splits
42 __ numerals; X, L, D, etc.
43 Floating with no anchor
45 Derelict in duty
46 Tiny fellow
47 Pulled four-wheeled vehicle
48 Stimulating drink
51 "What Kind of Fool __?"
52 Author Doyle's initials
55 Largest terriers
58 Gallant; dignified
60 Big clubs
61 Notable deed; exploit
62 Woody __
63 Bodies of water
64 Forest destroyer
65 Skillful



DOWN 
1 Shade of purple
2 Drawn-out
3 As bad as before
4 Acquire
5 __ kebab; BBQ favorite
6 Fawn's color
7 Pacino & Roker
8 High school math class
9 Slender
10 __ over; deliver
11 "__ upon a time…"
12 One's equal
14 Turn down
19 Dishonest folks
22 __ Wednesday; 3/6/19
25 TV's "One Life to __"
27 Snapshots, for short
28 Luau greeting
29 Houston & Elliott
30 Horrid; atrocious
31 As __ a wet hen
33 __ drinks; soda pops
34 Tricycle rider
36 Egg producers
38 Undesirable neighbors
39 Singer Perry
41 Irritated
42 Capital of Saskatchewan
44 Break in the school day
45 Male animal
47 Spend foolishly
48 Flock cries
49 Asian staple
50 Region
53 Musical symbol
54 Car blemish
56 Ring of flowers
57 Corncob
59 Ancient

 

Wander Words answers: April 1, 2019

Category: Singer
Answer: OZZYOSBOURNE (Ozzy Osbourne)
Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: Singer Answer: OZZYOSBOURNE (Ozzy Osbourne) Path: (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)





 
		


		
