Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 10, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Too hasty 5 Cut short 9 Ending for Paul or Ann 13 Shade of yellow 15 "What's My __?" of old TV 16 "Get lost!" 17 "Been __, done that" 18 Surgery 20 Observe 21 Rollaway 23 Tilts 24 High schoolers 26 Cauldron 27 Fleet of ships 29 Tough fibrous tissues 32 Rotten person 33 Make points 35 "If I __ a Hammer" 37 Pillar 38 Actor Sir Michael __ 39 Contemptible 40 Word with boots or lift 41 Smooths wood 42 Do a waiter's job 43 Surgical nurse's attire 45 Drug seller 46 Crisco product 47 Unlike flatland 48 Clever 51 Bizarre 52 Forbid entry to 55 Narrow escape 58 Martini garnish 60 Subdue 61 Over-the-hill 62 __ badge; Boy Scout's award 63 Scandinavian nation: abbr. 64 Goes bad 65 Finds a sum

DOWN 1 Learn by __; memorize 2 "__ Breaky Heart"; country song 3 Musician's loose pages 4 Feminine pronoun 5 Blood problems 6 Word attached to saw or tide 7 Number of children for Hillary 8 Sweat 9 Manor & the land around it 10 Skinny 11 Tap the horn 12 Geological periods 14 Flow back 19 Let __; not to mention 22 "Snakes __ Plane"; thriller film 25 Wind direction 27 Matterhorn's range 28 Chess pieces 29 Close relations 30 Helicopter 31 Ointment 33 Without 34 "El __"; Charlton Heston movie 36 Forest animal 38 San Francisco transport 39 Calf meat 41 Pricey hotel booking 42 Almost never 44 Awakened 45 __ battle with; fought 47 __ on to; keeps 48 Play divisions 49 Cabbage salad 50 "It's all Greek __" 53 Enthusiastic 54 Holey fabrics 56 Not long __; recently 57 Allow 59 Actress Thompson

Wander Words answers: April 10, 2019

Category: Actor Answer: SYLVESTERSTALLONE (Sylvester Stallone) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)