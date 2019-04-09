Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 10, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 10, 2019 Updated : April 10, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 10, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 10, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Too hasty
5 Cut short
9 Ending for Paul or Ann
13 Shade of yellow
15 "What's My __?" of old TV
16 "Get lost!"
17 "Been __, done that"
18 Surgery
20 Observe
21 Rollaway
23 Tilts
24 High schoolers
26 Cauldron
27 Fleet of ships
29 Tough fibrous tissues
32 Rotten person
33 Make points
35 "If I __ a Hammer"
37 Pillar
38 Actor Sir Michael __
39 Contemptible
40 Word with boots or lift
41 Smooths wood
42 Do a waiter's job
43 Surgical nurse's attire
45 Drug seller
46 Crisco product
47 Unlike flatland
48 Clever
51 Bizarre
52 Forbid entry to
55 Narrow escape
58 Martini garnish
60 Subdue
61 Over-the-hill
62 __ badge; Boy Scout's award
63 Scandinavian nation: abbr.
64 Goes bad
65 Finds a sum


DOWN 
1 Learn by __; memorize
2 "__ Breaky Heart"; country song
3 Musician's loose pages
4 Feminine pronoun
5 Blood problems
6 Word attached to saw or tide
7 Number of children for Hillary
8 Sweat
9 Manor & the land around it
10 Skinny
11 Tap the horn
12 Geological periods
14 Flow back
19 Let __; not to mention
22 "Snakes __ Plane"; thriller film
25 Wind direction
27 Matterhorn's range
28 Chess pieces
29 Close relations
30 Helicopter
31 Ointment
33 Without
34 "El __"; Charlton Heston movie
36 Forest animal
38 San Francisco transport
39 Calf meat
41 Pricey hotel booking
42 Almost never
44 Awakened
45 __ battle with; fought
47 __ on to; keeps
48 Play divisions
49 Cabbage salad
50 "It's all Greek __"
53 Enthusiastic
54 Holey fabrics
56 Not long __; recently
57 Allow
59 Actress Thompson

 

Wander Words answers: April 10, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: SYLVESTERSTALLONE (Sylvester Stallone)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Actor Answer: SYLVESTERSTALLONE (Sylvester Stallone) Path: (0, 3), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1)





 
		


		
