Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 11, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 11, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Airhead 5 Greek letter 10 Reverberate 14 Items in a rowboat 15 __ Peace Prize 16 No-__; absentee 17 Small slip of paper 18 Compliance; obedience 20 Source of light & heat 21 Hounds & hamsters 22 Breaks into another's PC 23 Fabric 25 Rogers or Clark 26 Bed linens 28 Largest city in Poland 31 Desert refuge 32 Earn; deserve 34 Tart 36 Complain childishly 37 Mooed 38 Nimble 39 Gobbled up 40 Expand 41 Shopper's binge 42 Flee 44 Horses 45 Want __; newspaper section 46 __ away; amazed 47 Long look 50 Snare 51 Ref.'s decision 54 Freedom 57 Benevolent 58 Circle portions 59 Send in payment 60 Frosted 61 Mrs. Truman 62 __ over; faints 63 Kitten cries

DOWN 1 MDs, familiarly 2 Pearl Harbor's location 3 Beatrice, Eugenie & Charlotte 4 Suffix for cool or calm 5 Beginnings 6 Canker sore site 7 Declines 8 Jewel 9 Actress MacGraw 10 Grade school compositions 11 Stylish 12 Captain in "Peter Pan" 13 __ up; admits guilt 19 Under five feet 21 Cookware items 24 Flowery rings 25 Bug spray 26 Davenport 27 Terre __, IN 28 Songbird 29 Trainee 30 Did an electrician's job 32 Apple pie à la __ 33 Woolly animal 35 Facial features 37 Hot __; role on "M*A*S*H" 38 Gush forth 40 One who gets his feet wet 41 Discontinue 43 Hug 44 Inclines 46 Cook on a grill 47 Piece of concrete 48 Grow weary 49 Basics 50 Magazine title 52 Recognized 53 At __; arguing 55 Noah's craft 56 Golf ball holder 57 One of the Kardashians

Wander Words answers: April 11, 2019

Category: Band Answer: JAYANDTHEAMERICANS (Jay and the Americans) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)