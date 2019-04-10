Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 11, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 11, 2019 Updated : April 11, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 11, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Airhead
5 Greek letter
10 Reverberate
14 Items in a rowboat
15 __ Peace Prize
16 No-__; absentee
17 Small slip of paper
18 Compliance; obedience
20 Source of light & heat
21 Hounds & hamsters
22 Breaks into another's PC
23 Fabric
25 Rogers or Clark
26 Bed linens
28 Largest city in Poland
31 Desert refuge
32 Earn; deserve
34 Tart
36 Complain childishly
37 Mooed
38 Nimble
39 Gobbled up
40 Expand
41 Shopper's binge
42 Flee
44 Horses
45 Want __; newspaper section
46 __ away; amazed
47 Long look
50 Snare
51 Ref.'s decision
54 Freedom
57 Benevolent
58 Circle portions
59 Send in payment
60 Frosted
61 Mrs. Truman
62 __ over; faints
63 Kitten cries



DOWN 
1 MDs, familiarly
2 Pearl Harbor's location
3 Beatrice, Eugenie & Charlotte
4 Suffix for cool or calm
5 Beginnings
6 Canker sore site
7 Declines
8 Jewel
9 Actress MacGraw
10 Grade school compositions
11 Stylish
12 Captain in "Peter Pan"
13 __ up; admits guilt
19 Under five feet
21 Cookware items
24 Flowery rings
25 Bug spray
26 Davenport
27 Terre __, IN
28 Songbird
29 Trainee
30 Did an electrician's job
32 Apple pie à la __
33 Woolly animal
35 Facial features
37 Hot __; role on "M*A*S*H"
38 Gush forth
40 One who gets his feet wet
41 Discontinue
43 Hug
44 Inclines
46 Cook on a grill
47 Piece of concrete
48 Grow weary
49 Basics
50 Magazine title
52 Recognized
53 At __; arguing
55 Noah's craft
56 Golf ball holder
57 One of the Kardashians

 

Wander Words answers: April 11, 2019

Category: Band
Answer: JAYANDTHEAMERICANS (Jay and the Americans)
Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: Band Answer: JAYANDTHEAMERICANS (Jay and the Americans) Path: (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

 




 
		


		
