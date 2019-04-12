Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 12, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 12, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 12, 2019.

ACROSS
1 __ down; make a note of
4 Syrup flavor
9 Failure
13 Asian desert
14 Reserved
15 __ up; form a row
16 Ready, willing and __
17 Disgust; aversion
19 Fraternity letter
20 Gave a job to
21 External
22 Magnificent
24 Took first place
25 Biblical book
27 Samples
30 "__ of Old Smokey"
31 Report card mark
33 Big kahuna, for short
35 Cool one's heels
36 Hollandaise, for one
37 __ at; taunt
38 Give it __; make an attempt
39 __ mignon
40 Game of chance
41 "You __, you lose"
43 Exhaled audibly
44 Deli purchase
45 Buoyant wood
46 Means of communication
49 Follow stealthily
51 Eggy drink
54 Spreadable sausage
56 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song
57 Go __; review
58 Shed crocodile tears
59 Bit of bacteria
60 Declare untrue
61 Famous; eminent
62 Sullivan & others




DOWN 
1 Steve of Apple Inc.
2 Duty
3 Man's accessory
4 Singer Carey
5 On the ball
6 Leo XIII or Pius X
7 Deafening
8 File drawer, perhaps
9 Display pompously
10 Dryer residue
11 All at __; suddenly
12 Look through a keyhole
13 Opening
18 Lasso loop
20 Stack
23 Hilarious person
24 Get one's feet wet
25 Neighbor of Nebraska
26 Pantyhose dings
27 Diplomacy
28 Fair; impartial
29 Military attack
31 Storm wind
32 Regret
34 Nudge
36 Clothing label info
37 Irish dances
39 Entrance hall
40 Cheat out of
42 Cantankerous
43 Like canned peanuts, usually
45 Keep a cooking turkey moist
46 Trudge
47 Bee colony
48 Hotpoint appliance
49 Japanese wrestling form
50 Horse's canter
52 Rowers' items
53 School building
55 Actress Ming-Na __
56 Grow old

 

Wander Words answers: April 12, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: WEWILLROCKYOUBELONGWITHME (We Will Rock You Belong With Me)
Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1)

