Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 12, 2019.

ACROSS 1 __ down; make a note of 4 Syrup flavor 9 Failure 13 Asian desert 14 Reserved 15 __ up; form a row 16 Ready, willing and __ 17 Disgust; aversion 19 Fraternity letter 20 Gave a job to 21 External 22 Magnificent 24 Took first place 25 Biblical book 27 Samples 30 "__ of Old Smokey" 31 Report card mark 33 Big kahuna, for short 35 Cool one's heels 36 Hollandaise, for one 37 __ at; taunt 38 Give it __; make an attempt 39 __ mignon 40 Game of chance 41 "You __, you lose" 43 Exhaled audibly 44 Deli purchase 45 Buoyant wood 46 Means of communication 49 Follow stealthily 51 Eggy drink 54 Spreadable sausage 56 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song 57 Go __; review 58 Shed crocodile tears 59 Bit of bacteria 60 Declare untrue 61 Famous; eminent 62 Sullivan & others

DOWN 1 Steve of Apple Inc. 2 Duty 3 Man's accessory 4 Singer Carey 5 On the ball 6 Leo XIII or Pius X 7 Deafening 8 File drawer, perhaps 9 Display pompously 10 Dryer residue 11 All at __; suddenly 12 Look through a keyhole 13 Opening 18 Lasso loop 20 Stack 23 Hilarious person 24 Get one's feet wet 25 Neighbor of Nebraska 26 Pantyhose dings 27 Diplomacy 28 Fair; impartial 29 Military attack 31 Storm wind 32 Regret 34 Nudge 36 Clothing label info 37 Irish dances 39 Entrance hall 40 Cheat out of 42 Cantankerous 43 Like canned peanuts, usually 45 Keep a cooking turkey moist 46 Trudge 47 Bee colony 48 Hotpoint appliance 49 Japanese wrestling form 50 Horse's canter 52 Rowers' items 53 School building 55 Actress Ming-Na __ 56 Grow old

Wander Words answers: April 12, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: WEWILLROCKYOUBELONGWITHME (We Will Rock You Belong With Me) Path: (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1)