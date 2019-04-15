Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle?

ACROSS 1 Wolf's mournful cry 5 Supervisor 9 Small store 13 Stay away from 15 Tatum's dad 16 Path 17 In a __; sort of 18 Money given to a child 20 Conjunction 21 "What Kind of Fool __?" 23 Meander 24 Stopped 26 In just a __; soon 27 "Sesame __" 29 __ hound; tracking dog 32 Ladies 33 __ Lott; former Senate Majority Leader 35 Prefix for night or wife 37 Like fine wine 38 Beverage 39 Cause of misery 40 "Peter __" 41 New drivers, often 42 Forward dive 43 Clobbered 45 Zodiac sign 46 __ budget; living frugally 47 __-frutti 48 Overseas 51 Wrath 52 Brooch 55 Mentor 58 Long look 60 Pennsylvania port 61 Zero 62 Private teacher 63 Refuse to accept as true 64 Voting day in the U.S.A. 65 Be flexible

DOWN 1 "Every cloud __ silver lining" 2 Microwave, for one 3 Sense of awe 4 Fleur-de-__ 5 Pigtail 6 Cartoon Olive 7 Actor Mineo 8 White winter mound 9 Biases 10 __ over; deliver 11 "You're only young __" 12 One's equal 14 Benumb 19 Midsection 22 Encountered 25 "A friend in __ is a…" 27 Trade 28 Robes for Caesar 29 Franklin & Stiller 30 Set free 31 Color slightly 33 Long journey 34 "The Adventures of __ Tin Tin" 36 Stag or doe 38 Very rich & tasty 39 Tap a baseball 41 Albacore & bluefin 42 Most overdue 44 Mickey or Andy 45 Mongrel 47 Michelin products 48 __ a test; passed easily 49 Dull speaker 50 Destroy 53 Cast-__ skillet 54 TV's Urkel, for one 56 Gehrig or Ferrigno 57 1/4 and 3/4 59 Place for 3 nursery rhyme men

Wander Words answers: April 15, 2019

Category: Comedian Answer: GEORGECARLIN (George Carlin) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)