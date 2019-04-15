Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 15, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 15, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 15, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Wolf's mournful cry
5 Supervisor
9 Small store
13 Stay away from
15 Tatum's dad
16 Path
17 In a __; sort of
18 Money given to a child
20 Conjunction
21 "What Kind of Fool __?"
23 Meander
24 Stopped
26 In just a __; soon
27 "Sesame __"
29 __ hound; tracking dog
32 Ladies
33 __ Lott; former Senate Majority Leader
35 Prefix for night or wife
37 Like fine wine
38 Beverage
39 Cause of misery
40 "Peter __"
41 New drivers, often
42 Forward dive
43 Clobbered
45 Zodiac sign
46 __ budget; living frugally
47 __-frutti
48 Overseas
51 Wrath
52 Brooch
55 Mentor
58 Long look
60 Pennsylvania port
61 Zero
62 Private teacher
63 Refuse to accept as true
64 Voting day in the U.S.A.
65 Be flexible





DOWN 
1 "Every cloud __ silver lining"
2 Microwave, for one
3 Sense of awe
4 Fleur-de-__
5 Pigtail
6 Cartoon Olive
7 Actor Mineo
8 White winter mound
9 Biases
10 __ over; deliver
11 "You're only young __"
12 One's equal
14 Benumb
19 Midsection
22 Encountered
25 "A friend in __ is a…"
27 Trade
28 Robes for Caesar
29 Franklin & Stiller
30 Set free
31 Color slightly
33 Long journey
34 "The Adventures of __ Tin Tin"
36 Stag or doe
38 Very rich & tasty
39 Tap a baseball
41 Albacore & bluefin
42 Most overdue
44 Mickey or Andy
45 Mongrel
47 Michelin products
48 __ a test; passed easily
49 Dull speaker
50 Destroy
53 Cast-__ skillet
54 TV's Urkel, for one
56 Gehrig or Ferrigno
57 1/4 and 3/4
59 Place for 3 nursery rhyme men

 

Wander Words answers: April 15, 2019

Category: Comedian
Answer: GEORGECARLIN (George Carlin)
Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: Comedian Answer: GEORGECARLIN (George Carlin) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)

 




 
		


		
