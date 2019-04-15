Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 16, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 16, 2019 Updated : April 16, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 16, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Scarlett's plantation
5 __ Express; Chinese food takeout
10 Injure with a dagger
14 Prayer closing
15 Outdoor feasts
16 Toothpaste holder
17 Not at all severe
18 Excruciating
20 "__ on a Grecian Urn"
21 __ like; pretends to be
22 Jed Clampett's portrayer
23 Furniture dings
25 Actor Kilmer
26 Like a tune that stays in your head
28 Most uncommon
31 Actress Kirstie
32 Wide gulf
34 Edison's initials
36 Was less than truthful
37 Sweet drink
38 Phi __ Kappa
39 Scale divisions: abbr.
40 Estelle or John Paul
41 Sulks
42 Has __; is troubled
44 Bell tower
45 Fashionable
46 Yuletide visitor
47 __ up for; defended
50 Flex
51 Afternoon hour
54 "Alice in __"
57 Actor Everett
58 Very old
59 Self-confidence
60 __ up; robbed at gunpoint
61 Like a busybody
62 Silenced
63 Annoys





DOWN 
1 __'-shanter; Scottish cap
2 In the center of
3 Unstoppable; determined
4 "…o'er the land of the free __ the home…" 
5 Brave; spirited
6 Family tree members
7 Captures
8 __ date; expected time of birth
9 As cool __ cucumber
10 Horse's home
11 Bathroom features
12 Qualified
13 Has-__; one no longer popular
19 Provide with fresh weapons
21 Sore
24 __ tea
25 Bouquet holder
26 __ for; summon
27 Excuse
28 Risqué
29 Mom's new husband
30 Spud
32 Slices
33 Smack
35 As __ as pie
37 Wrangler or Grand Cherokee
38 Leave suddenly
40 Safari leader
41 Repair
43 Cheaply constructed
44 __ together; joined forces
46 Good judgment
47 Waterbird
48 African nation
49 Billfold items
50 Fishing worm, e.g.
52 __ out on; desert
53 Probability
55 Record speed letters
56 TV's "__ Grant"
57 Actor McBride

 

Wander Words answers: April 16, 2019

Category: TV Show
Answer: CLOAKANDDAGGER (Cloak and Dagger)
Path: (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0)

Wander Words answer: Category: TV Show Answer: CLOAKANDDAGGER (Cloak and Dagger) Path: (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0)





 
		


		
