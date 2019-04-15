Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 16, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 16, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Scarlett's plantation 5 __ Express; Chinese food takeout 10 Injure with a dagger 14 Prayer closing 15 Outdoor feasts 16 Toothpaste holder 17 Not at all severe 18 Excruciating 20 "__ on a Grecian Urn" 21 __ like; pretends to be 22 Jed Clampett's portrayer 23 Furniture dings 25 Actor Kilmer 26 Like a tune that stays in your head 28 Most uncommon 31 Actress Kirstie 32 Wide gulf 34 Edison's initials 36 Was less than truthful 37 Sweet drink 38 Phi __ Kappa 39 Scale divisions: abbr. 40 Estelle or John Paul 41 Sulks 42 Has __; is troubled 44 Bell tower 45 Fashionable 46 Yuletide visitor 47 __ up for; defended 50 Flex 51 Afternoon hour 54 "Alice in __" 57 Actor Everett 58 Very old 59 Self-confidence 60 __ up; robbed at gunpoint 61 Like a busybody 62 Silenced 63 Annoys

DOWN 1 __'-shanter; Scottish cap 2 In the center of 3 Unstoppable; determined 4 "…o'er the land of the free __ the home…" 5 Brave; spirited 6 Family tree members 7 Captures 8 __ date; expected time of birth 9 As cool __ cucumber 10 Horse's home 11 Bathroom features 12 Qualified 13 Has-__; one no longer popular 19 Provide with fresh weapons 21 Sore 24 __ tea 25 Bouquet holder 26 __ for; summon 27 Excuse 28 Risqué 29 Mom's new husband 30 Spud 32 Slices 33 Smack 35 As __ as pie 37 Wrangler or Grand Cherokee 38 Leave suddenly 40 Safari leader 41 Repair 43 Cheaply constructed 44 __ together; joined forces 46 Good judgment 47 Waterbird 48 African nation 49 Billfold items 50 Fishing worm, e.g. 52 __ out on; desert 53 Probability 55 Record speed letters 56 TV's "__ Grant" 57 Actor McBride

Wander Words answers: April 16, 2019

Category: TV Show Answer: CLOAKANDDAGGER (Cloak and Dagger) Path: (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0)