Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 17, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 17, 2019 Updated : April 17, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 17, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 17, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 __ Antonio, TX
4 Greek letter
9 Part of the foot
13 To boot
14 Severity
15 Hawaiian tourist's dinner
16 Baseball glove
17 Item listed in a recipe
19 Current calendar pg.
20 Throw water on
21 Naps
22 Graduate exams, perhaps
24 Took first place
25 Lawmaking body
27 Coarse-toothed tool
30 Fragrance
31 Idaho exports
33 Fixed charge
35 Emeralds & opals
36 Sherpa or docent
37 Stick around
38 King topper
39 "Home on the __"
40 Martin or Allen
41 Girl Scout groups
43 Gawked
44 Largest nation: abbr.
45 Docks
46 Runs away
49 Sudden muscle contraction
51 Skirt edge
54 Most drawn-out
56 Long skirt
57 Toy with a string
58 Indignant
59 Eager
60 As straight __ arrow
61 Baseball's Derek
62 Tennis court divider




DOWN 
1 __ up; err
2 Galileo or Copernicus
3 As likely as __; probably
4 Orange-and-black bird
5 3 __ 2 is 1
6 Basketful from the henhouse
7 VP Quayle's successor
8 "__ you serious?"
9 UFO crew
10 Regrets
11 Isn't able to
12 Shacks
13 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song
18 Discontinues, as a class
20 Facts & figures
23 Los Angeles team
24 Broad
25 Heroic tale
26 Standing straight
27 Ill-mannered
28 Man's scented lotion
29 Work with a loom
31 NBA team
32 Sty dweller
34 Open-__; alert
36 Spaces
37 Celebrity
39 Waken & force to get up
40 Flower stalk
42 "The Beaver State"
43 Family member
45 Adhesive
46 "Go __ kite!"; rude dismissal
47 Late July babies
48 Popular Irish singer
49 Father children
50 Moss type
52 Way out
53 Prefix for air or night
55 Encyc. vol., perhaps
56 Gent

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: April 17, 2019

Category: Director
Answer: CHRISTOPHERNOLAN (Christopher Nolan)
Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3)

Wander Words answer: Category: Director Answer: CHRISTOPHERNOLAN (Christopher Nolan) Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3)





 
Related Articles
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries