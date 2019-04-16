Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 17, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 17, 2019.

ACROSS 1 __ Antonio, TX 4 Greek letter 9 Part of the foot 13 To boot 14 Severity 15 Hawaiian tourist's dinner 16 Baseball glove 17 Item listed in a recipe 19 Current calendar pg. 20 Throw water on 21 Naps 22 Graduate exams, perhaps 24 Took first place 25 Lawmaking body 27 Coarse-toothed tool 30 Fragrance 31 Idaho exports 33 Fixed charge 35 Emeralds & opals 36 Sherpa or docent 37 Stick around 38 King topper 39 "Home on the __" 40 Martin or Allen 41 Girl Scout groups 43 Gawked 44 Largest nation: abbr. 45 Docks 46 Runs away 49 Sudden muscle contraction 51 Skirt edge 54 Most drawn-out 56 Long skirt 57 Toy with a string 58 Indignant 59 Eager 60 As straight __ arrow 61 Baseball's Derek 62 Tennis court divider

DOWN 1 __ up; err 2 Galileo or Copernicus 3 As likely as __; probably 4 Orange-and-black bird 5 3 __ 2 is 1 6 Basketful from the henhouse 7 VP Quayle's successor 8 "__ you serious?" 9 UFO crew 10 Regrets 11 Isn't able to 12 Shacks 13 "I __ Rock"; 1960s song 18 Discontinues, as a class 20 Facts & figures 23 Los Angeles team 24 Broad 25 Heroic tale 26 Standing straight 27 Ill-mannered 28 Man's scented lotion 29 Work with a loom 31 NBA team 32 Sty dweller 34 Open-__; alert 36 Spaces 37 Celebrity 39 Waken & force to get up 40 Flower stalk 42 "The Beaver State" 43 Family member 45 Adhesive 46 "Go __ kite!"; rude dismissal 47 Late July babies 48 Popular Irish singer 49 Father children 50 Moss type 52 Way out 53 Prefix for air or night 55 Encyc. vol., perhaps 56 Gent

Wander Words answers: April 17, 2019

Category: Director Answer: CHRISTOPHERNOLAN (Christopher Nolan) Path: (2, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3)