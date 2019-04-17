Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 18, 2019

Crossword

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 18, 2019 Updated : April 18, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 18, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Sit-__; ab exercises
4 Instruct
9 Diminishes
13 Increase
15 Ease, as another's fears
16 Ivory or Dial
17 Circle dance
18 Annoying people
19 Sightseeing trip
20 Seven weeks after Easter
22 TV show award
23 Small fruit pie
24 Female animal
26 Laundry problems
29 Quivering
34 Elephant's nose
35 Pigtail
36 Gun the engine
37 Ladder step
38 Punctuation mark
39 Elvis' "__ Me Tender"
40 __ like; pretend to be
41 Window pieces
42 Creator
43 Bothered
45 Dressy clothes
46 "If I __ a Hammer"
47 James __; 007
48 Long narrative
51 Rebel
56 First man
57 Lasso loop
58 Authentic
60 Rattle; upset
61 Mt. Aconcagua's range
62 "Oh, for Pete's __!"
63 Peepers
64 Minimum
65 Ball holder




DOWN 
1 Word of disgust
2 __ up; support
3 Blister or boil
4 Narrow candles
5 Chosen few
6 Additionally
7 Popular pets
8 Frenzied state
9 Hold in high regard
10 Sound of an explosion
11 "The Wizard of Oz" author
12 Nimble
14 Desiring
21 __ top; sleeveless shirt
25 Marry
26 Satchel feature
27 Cease-fire
28 Dad's sisters
29 Carrying a gun
30 Flat caps
31 Penniless
32 Crowbar
33 Each
35 Humerus or clavicle
38 Church official
39 Columnist Ann
41 Split __ soup
42 Actress __-Na Wen
44 Longest river entirely in England
45 Woods
47 Public transports
48 Not in danger
49 One __ Multivitamins
50 Long look
52 Nary a one
53 Ice cream concoction
54 __ as a pin
55 __ away; subtract
59 Gen. Robert E. __

 

Wander Words answers: April 18, 2019

Category: Animated Film
Answer: HOWTOTRAINYOURDRAGON (How to Train Your Dragon)
Path: (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)

