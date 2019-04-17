Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 18, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 18, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Sit-__; ab exercises 4 Instruct 9 Diminishes 13 Increase 15 Ease, as another's fears 16 Ivory or Dial 17 Circle dance 18 Annoying people 19 Sightseeing trip 20 Seven weeks after Easter 22 TV show award 23 Small fruit pie 24 Female animal 26 Laundry problems 29 Quivering 34 Elephant's nose 35 Pigtail 36 Gun the engine 37 Ladder step 38 Punctuation mark 39 Elvis' "__ Me Tender" 40 __ like; pretend to be 41 Window pieces 42 Creator 43 Bothered 45 Dressy clothes 46 "If I __ a Hammer" 47 James __; 007 48 Long narrative 51 Rebel 56 First man 57 Lasso loop 58 Authentic 60 Rattle; upset 61 Mt. Aconcagua's range 62 "Oh, for Pete's __!" 63 Peepers 64 Minimum 65 Ball holder

DOWN 1 Word of disgust 2 __ up; support 3 Blister or boil 4 Narrow candles 5 Chosen few 6 Additionally 7 Popular pets 8 Frenzied state 9 Hold in high regard 10 Sound of an explosion 11 "The Wizard of Oz" author 12 Nimble 14 Desiring 21 __ top; sleeveless shirt 25 Marry 26 Satchel feature 27 Cease-fire 28 Dad's sisters 29 Carrying a gun 30 Flat caps 31 Penniless 32 Crowbar 33 Each 35 Humerus or clavicle 38 Church official 39 Columnist Ann 41 Split __ soup 42 Actress __-Na Wen 44 Longest river entirely in England 45 Woods 47 Public transports 48 Not in danger 49 One __ Multivitamins 50 Long look 52 Nary a one 53 Ice cream concoction 54 __ as a pin 55 __ away; subtract 59 Gen. Robert E. __

Wander Words answers: April 18, 2019

Category: Animated Film Answer: HOWTOTRAINYOURDRAGON (How to Train Your Dragon) Path: (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2)