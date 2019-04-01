Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 2, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 02, 2019 Updated : April 02, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 2, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 2, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 2, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 "Somewhere __ the rainbow…"
5 Evening coffee, perhaps
10 Wild feline
14 Tree dropping
15 Disintegrate
16 As strong as __
17 Writing table
18 Missile or archer's arrow, e.g.
20 __ on; watch from hiding
21 Plantar fasciitis site
22 Allergic disorder
23 Noise
25 "Gloria in excelsis __!"
26 Loathing
28 Fall, for one
31 Farmland units
32 Magnificent
34 Bertinelli, to friends
36 "__ Always a Woman"; Billy Joel song
37 Fleeting
38 Group of quail
39 TV's "__ Haw"
40 Nourishes
41 Less adorned
42 Like the sky on a clear night
44 Geometric figure
45 Musician's job
46 Walk through water
47 See eye to eye
50 Sheep's cries
51 Dirt bike or quad, for short
54 Damaging to another's reputation
57 Tried and __; reliable
58 Dad's sister
59 Dangerous beasts
60 Eras
61 Brooklyn team
62 Aerosol
63 Home in the branches



DOWN 
1 Cutlass or Alero
2 Quayle or Pence, for short
3 On __; well-off & worry-free
4 Brother of JFK
5 Rely
6 Went astray
7 "Groovy!"
8 Part of speech: abbr.
9 Fixed charge
10 Outdoor socializing areas
11 Caltech or USC
12 Burrowing critter
13 Wood choppers
19 Dishonest one
21 Colors
24 Raw minerals
25 Unable to hear
26 Chopped meat concoction
27 Fibromyalgia symptoms
28 Candy store chain
29 Engage in price gouging
30 Everybody's button
32 Author Zane
33 Get __ of; shed
35 Stringed instrument
37 Dangerous ice mass
38 Behind __; incarcerated
40 Cooked in oil
41 Short life sketches
43 TV's "__ of S.H.I.E.L.D."
44 Elegant; stylish
46 Steam bath
47 As straight __ arrow
48 Adhesive
49 Angry speech
50 Ill-mannered lout
52 Part of every wk.
53 Waistcoat
55 Ernie with a club
56 __ off; steal from
57 Sunbather's reward

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Wander Words answers: April 1, 2019

Category: Sports Team
Answer: NEWYORKGIANTS (New York Giants)
Path: (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Sports Team Answer: NEWYORKGIANTS (New York Giants) Path: (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)





 
		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries