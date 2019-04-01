Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 2, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 2, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 "Somewhere __ the rainbow…" 5 Evening coffee, perhaps 10 Wild feline 14 Tree dropping 15 Disintegrate 16 As strong as __ 17 Writing table 18 Missile or archer's arrow, e.g. 20 __ on; watch from hiding 21 Plantar fasciitis site 22 Allergic disorder 23 Noise 25 "Gloria in excelsis __!" 26 Loathing 28 Fall, for one 31 Farmland units 32 Magnificent 34 Bertinelli, to friends 36 "__ Always a Woman"; Billy Joel song 37 Fleeting 38 Group of quail 39 TV's "__ Haw" 40 Nourishes 41 Less adorned 42 Like the sky on a clear night 44 Geometric figure 45 Musician's job 46 Walk through water 47 See eye to eye 50 Sheep's cries 51 Dirt bike or quad, for short 54 Damaging to another's reputation 57 Tried and __; reliable 58 Dad's sister 59 Dangerous beasts 60 Eras 61 Brooklyn team 62 Aerosol 63 Home in the branches

DOWN 1 Cutlass or Alero 2 Quayle or Pence, for short 3 On __; well-off & worry-free 4 Brother of JFK 5 Rely 6 Went astray 7 "Groovy!" 8 Part of speech: abbr. 9 Fixed charge 10 Outdoor socializing areas 11 Caltech or USC 12 Burrowing critter 13 Wood choppers 19 Dishonest one 21 Colors 24 Raw minerals 25 Unable to hear 26 Chopped meat concoction 27 Fibromyalgia symptoms 28 Candy store chain 29 Engage in price gouging 30 Everybody's button 32 Author Zane 33 Get __ of; shed 35 Stringed instrument 37 Dangerous ice mass 38 Behind __; incarcerated 40 Cooked in oil 41 Short life sketches 43 TV's "__ of S.H.I.E.L.D." 44 Elegant; stylish 46 Steam bath 47 As straight __ arrow 48 Adhesive 49 Angry speech 50 Ill-mannered lout 52 Part of every wk. 53 Waistcoat 55 Ernie with a club 56 __ off; steal from 57 Sunbather's reward

Wander Words answers: April 1, 2019

Category: Sports Team Answer: NEWYORKGIANTS (New York Giants) Path: (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)