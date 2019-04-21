Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 22, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 22, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Full of hot __; talking nonsense 4 Not rural 9 __ on fire; ignites 13 Wild feline 14 Money, slangily 15 Waterproof cover 16 Notice 17 Coffin carrier 19 Feasted 20 Filthy 21 Dangerous 22 Gets closer to 24 In favor of 25 Morphine or codeine 27 Flings 30 Prefix for violet or sound 31 Check recipient 33 Mover's truck 35 Rod and __; fishing gear 36 Piers 37 Short note 38 __ Francisco 39 Cruel man 40 Generous one 41 Not as fresh 43 Bell's middle name 44 Solemn promise 45 Steam bath 46 Shining 49 Street talk 51 __ de plume 54 Brilliant idea 56 Cartoon dog 57 Come to shore 58 Sifter's device 59 Actress Tuesday 60 Observes 61 Near the center 62 Begley & others

DOWN 1 Vienna's nation: abbr. 2 Not remorseful 3 Sunbeam 4 Baseball official 5 Laughs loudly 6 Leave suddenly 7 Friendly nation 8 Capture 9 Elevator alternative 10 Hearing organs 11 Long journey 12 Agile 13 Small veggie 18 Jagged 20 Facts & figures 23 British noble 24 Enemies 25 "__ is not to reason why…" 26 Tearful requests 27 Toddler 28 Fair; impartial 29 Pago Pago, American __ 31 Rain heavily 32 Go on stage 34 Accepted standard 36 Carey or Barrymore 37 Complain 39 __ away; amazed 40 Controlled substance 42 Steers clear of 43 Male goose 45 Ointment 46 Capable 47 "The Old __ Mare" 48 Path 49 Lower leg part 50 Claim against property 52 Lubricates 53 TV's "Chicago __" 55 Series for Ted Danson, once 56 Have unpaid bills

Wander Words answers: April 22, 2019

Category: Band Answer: DESTINYSCHILD (Destiny's Child) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)