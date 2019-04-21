Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 22, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 22, 2019 Updated : April 22, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 22, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Full of hot __; talking nonsense
4 Not rural
9 __ on fire; ignites
13 Wild feline
14 Money, slangily
15 Waterproof cover
16 Notice
17 Coffin carrier
19 Feasted
20 Filthy
21 Dangerous
22 Gets closer to
24 In favor of
25 Morphine or codeine
27 Flings
30 Prefix for violet or sound
31 Check recipient
33 Mover's truck
35 Rod and __; fishing gear
36 Piers
37 Short note
38 __ Francisco
39 Cruel man
40 Generous one
41 Not as fresh
43 Bell's middle name
44 Solemn promise
45 Steam bath
46 Shining
49 Street talk
51 __ de plume
54 Brilliant idea
56 Cartoon dog
57 Come to shore
58 Sifter's device
59 Actress Tuesday
60 Observes
61 Near the center
62 Begley & others



DOWN 
1 Vienna's nation: abbr.
2 Not remorseful
3 Sunbeam
4 Baseball official
5 Laughs loudly
6 Leave suddenly
7 Friendly nation
8 Capture
9 Elevator alternative
10 Hearing organs
11 Long journey
12 Agile
13 Small veggie
18 Jagged
20 Facts & figures
23 British noble
24 Enemies
25 "__ is not to reason why…"
26 Tearful requests
27 Toddler
28 Fair; impartial
29 Pago Pago, American __
31 Rain heavily
32 Go on stage
34 Accepted standard
36 Carey or Barrymore
37 Complain
39 __ away; amazed
40 Controlled substance
42 Steers clear of
43 Male goose
45 Ointment
46 Capable
47 "The Old __ Mare"
48 Path
49 Lower leg part
50 Claim against property
52 Lubricates
53 TV's "Chicago __"
55 Series for Ted Danson, once
56 Have unpaid bills

 

Wander Words answers: April 22, 2019

Category: Band
Answer: DESTINYSCHILD (Destiny's Child)
Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0)

