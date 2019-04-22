Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 23, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 23, 2019 Updated : April 23, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 23, 2019.

ACROSS
1 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy.
4 Oahu dances
9 Doing nothing
13 Long-tailed rodents
15 Wear away
16 Frame of mind
17 Linear measure
18 Staring
19 Prude
20 Abbreviated
22 Simple
23 Competed
24 Can cover
26 Go higher
29 Plays make-believe
34 Berate
35 Gown
36 Battery size
37 Show-offs
38 Bowwows
39 Prune stones
40 Shade tree
41 Lunch hours
42 Lays concrete
43 Coast
45 Cure
46 Out-of-date
47 Chicken's sound
48 Shopping center
51 Wood slivers
56 LSU or USC
57 Northeastern state
58 McClanahan & others
60 "Can't Buy Me __"; Beatles song
61 VP Spiro
62 Ginger cookie
63 Alimony recipients
64 Essentials
65 Underhanded
 




DOWN 
1 When to say "T.G.I.F.": abbr.
2 Prohibits
3 Hives symptom
4 Warmed
5 Encouraged
6 Bank offering
7 Sculptor's tool
8 Like easy-to-eat grapes
9 Get in the way of
10 TV's "__ the Explorer"
11 Clark Kent's love
12 Nervous
14 Spades
21 Orange peel
25 "__ a Small World"
26 Blaze residue
27 Weight revealer
28 Punctuation mark
29 Lying flat
30 NFL officials
31 Innocent
32 Went out with
33 Impudent
35 Entryway
38 Forest cabin dweller
39 Diaper brand
41 Org. for Panthers & Penguins
42 Actress Amanda
44 Does math problems
45 Reinvigorates
47 Yearned
48 Stubborn critter
49 As strong as __
50 Learn's partner, in phrase
52 Singer Patti
53 __ up; form a queue
54 Nylon woes
55 Make airtight
59 Secret agent

 

Related Articles

Wander Words answers: April 23, 2019

Category: Director
Answer: CLINTEASTWOOD (Clint Eastwood)
Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Director Answer: CLINTEASTWOOD (Clint Eastwood) Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2)





 
		


		
