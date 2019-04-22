Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 23, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 23, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 J. Edgar Hoover's agcy. 4 Oahu dances 9 Doing nothing 13 Long-tailed rodents 15 Wear away 16 Frame of mind 17 Linear measure 18 Staring 19 Prude 20 Abbreviated 22 Simple 23 Competed 24 Can cover 26 Go higher 29 Plays make-believe 34 Berate 35 Gown 36 Battery size 37 Show-offs 38 Bowwows 39 Prune stones 40 Shade tree 41 Lunch hours 42 Lays concrete 43 Coast 45 Cure 46 Out-of-date 47 Chicken's sound 48 Shopping center 51 Wood slivers 56 LSU or USC 57 Northeastern state 58 McClanahan & others 60 "Can't Buy Me __"; Beatles song 61 VP Spiro 62 Ginger cookie 63 Alimony recipients 64 Essentials 65 Underhanded

DOWN 1 When to say "T.G.I.F.": abbr. 2 Prohibits 3 Hives symptom 4 Warmed 5 Encouraged 6 Bank offering 7 Sculptor's tool 8 Like easy-to-eat grapes 9 Get in the way of 10 TV's "__ the Explorer" 11 Clark Kent's love 12 Nervous 14 Spades 21 Orange peel 25 "__ a Small World" 26 Blaze residue 27 Weight revealer 28 Punctuation mark 29 Lying flat 30 NFL officials 31 Innocent 32 Went out with 33 Impudent 35 Entryway 38 Forest cabin dweller 39 Diaper brand 41 Org. for Panthers & Penguins 42 Actress Amanda 44 Does math problems 45 Reinvigorates 47 Yearned 48 Stubborn critter 49 As strong as __ 50 Learn's partner, in phrase 52 Singer Patti 53 __ up; form a queue 54 Nylon woes 55 Make airtight 59 Secret agent

Wander Words answers: April 23, 2019

Category: Director Answer: CLINTEASTWOOD (Clint Eastwood) Path: (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2)