Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 24, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 24, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Irish girl's name 5 Drinks like Fido 9 Swamp critter, for short 13 Solitary 15 Leave out 16 Mauna Loa's output 17 Caffè __; Starbucks order 18 Disinfected 20 Bordeaux buddy 21 __ up; bind 23 Ted Danson TV series 24 Signifies 26 Relatives 27 Minor facts & details 29 Human being 32 Expand 33 Con artist's crime 35 Bee's follower 37 Lupino's namesakes 38 Armed robbery 39 Hee-haw 40 __ it; understand 41 Necklace pieces 42 Valuable cache 43 Rue 45 Steinbeck's "The __ of Wrath" 46 Stewart or Serling 47 Difficult 48 Traumatic experience 51 Higher-__; superiors 52 Cereal grain 55 Reckless risk-taker 58 Piece of furniture 60 Word of disgust 61 Calcutta robe 62 Loses one's footing 63 Stitches 64 Staircase piece 65 Final

DOWN 1 Singer Fitzgerald 2 Meander 3 Frighten 4 Hair covering 5 Misplaces 6 Org. for MDs & others 7 Metal fastener 8 Jut 9 Customer 10 Knock down a building 11 Finished; done 12 Womanizers 14 Keep 19 Elementary school grade 22 "Message __ Bottle"; 1999 film 25 12/24 & 12/31 27 Tiny branch 28 Equestrian 29 Tumor 30 Fear of heights 31 Depart 33 Courageous deed 34 Get __ of; shed 36 Peepers 38 Inattentive 39 Boast 41 __-minded; liberal 42 Has confidence in 44 Says hi to 45 DDE's party 47 Bulb flower 48 Likelihood 49 Uncommon 50 Sketch 53 Mont Blanc's range 54 Exam 56 Dyer's tub 57 Anger 59 Everyone

Wander Words answers: April 24, 2019

Category: Film Answer: ANTMANANDTHEWASP (Ant-Man and the Wasp) Path: (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)