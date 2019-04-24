Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 25, 2019

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 25, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 25, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Irish girl's name
5 Drinks like Fido
9 Swamp critter, for short
13 Solitary
15 Leave out
16 Mauna Loa's output
17 Caffè __; Starbucks order
18 Disinfected
20 Bordeaux buddy
21 __ up; bind
23 Ted Danson TV series
24 Signifies
26 Relatives
27 Minor facts & details
29 Human being
32 Expand
33 Con artist's crime
35 Bee's follower
37 Lupino's namesakes
38 Armed robbery
39 Hee-haw
40 __ it; understand
41 Necklace pieces
42 Valuable cache
43 Rue
45 Steinbeck's "The __ of Wrath"
46 Stewart or Serling
47 Difficult
48 Traumatic experience
51 Higher-__; superiors
52 Cereal grain
55 Reckless risk-taker
58 Piece of furniture
60 Word of disgust
61 Calcutta robe
62 Loses one's footing
63 Stitches
64 Staircase piece
65 Final





DOWN 
1 Singer Fitzgerald
2 Meander
3 Frighten
4 Hair covering
5 Misplaces
6 Org. for MDs & others
7 Metal fastener
8 Jut
9 Customer
10 Knock down a building
11 Finished; done
12 Womanizers
14 Keep
19 Elementary school grade
22 "Message __ Bottle"; 1999 film
25 12/24 & 12/31
27 Tiny branch
28 Equestrian
29 Tumor
30 Fear of heights
31 Depart
33 Courageous deed
34 Get __ of; shed
36 Peepers
38 Inattentive
39 Boast
41 __-minded; liberal
42 Has confidence in
44 Says hi to
45 DDE's party
47 Bulb flower
48 Likelihood
49 Uncommon
50 Sketch
53 Mont Blanc's range
54 Exam
56 Dyer's tub
57 Anger
59 Everyone

Wander Words answers: April 25, 2019

Category: Film Fusion
Answer: LAWABIDINGCITIZENKANE (Law Abiding Citizen Kane)
Path: (1, 1), (2, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (3, 4), (3, 3), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 3), (4, 4)

