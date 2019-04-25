Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 26, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Damone or Tayback 4 Shining 9 Brief haircut 13 One of the Three Bears 14 Piece of garlic 15 Ceremony 16 Game broadcaster 17 Remorse 19 Name for 13 popes 20 Recluse 21 Correct 22 Cheese variety 24 "Ready, __, go!" 25 Shrubs 27 Explosions 30 Kitchen tearjerker 31 Short-tailed weasel 33 Wheel center 35 Curved bones 36 Charley horse, e.g. 37 In this place 38 Org. for Eagles & Ravens 39 Part of USMC 40 Funeral hymn 41 Annually 43 Onetime 44 "The butler __ it!" 45 Shakespearean lover 46 Lake near Reno 49 Steeple 51 Behold 54 Valuing too highly 56 Stick around 57 Critical; urgent 58 Contrary to fact 59 Prince Louis' mum 60 Chances 61 Cornered 62 "__ a jungle out there!"

DOWN 1 Bouquet holder 2 Out of the question 3 __-do attitude; positive mind-set 4 Come __; find 5 Secluded valleys 6 Easy gait 7 "One Flew __ the Cuckoo's Nest" 8 Actress Ming-Na __ 9 Characteristics 10 Engagement symbol 11 Reason to use calamine lotion 12 Track-and-field event 13 Singer Tormé 18 Actor Williams 20 Claim against property 23 TV's "__ the Boss?" 24 Grand __; batter's delight 25 "__ Free"; film about a lioness 26 Bring together 27 Supervisor 28 Temperature regulator 29 Sudden increase 31 Light-footed 32 Touch lightly 34 Foam-topped drink 36 Auctioneer's cry 37 Give a job to 39 Weeper 40 Capitol roof 42 Venerates 43 Signed another's name 45 Dishwasher cycle 46 Commotion 47 Passionate 48 Group of cattle 49 Betelgeuse, e.g. 50 Stack 52 Dines 53 Needle's hole 55 Fore and __ 56 Word before lift or boots

Wander Words answers: April 25, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: STRAWBERRYFIELDSFOREVERYOUNG (Strawberry Fields Forever Young) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1)