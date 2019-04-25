Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 26, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 26, 2019 Updated : April 26, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 26, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 26, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 26, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Damone or Tayback
4 Shining
9 Brief haircut
13 One of the Three Bears
14 Piece of garlic
15 Ceremony
16 Game broadcaster
17 Remorse
19 Name for 13 popes
20 Recluse
21 Correct
22 Cheese variety
24 "Ready, __, go!"
25 Shrubs
27 Explosions
30 Kitchen tearjerker
31 Short-tailed weasel
33 Wheel center
35 Curved bones
36 Charley horse, e.g.
37 In this place
38 Org. for Eagles & Ravens
39 Part of USMC
40 Funeral hymn
41 Annually
43 Onetime
44 "The butler __ it!"
45 Shakespearean lover
46 Lake near Reno
49 Steeple
51 Behold
54 Valuing too highly
56 Stick around
57 Critical; urgent
58 Contrary to fact 
59 Prince Louis' mum
60 Chances
61 Cornered
62 "__ a jungle out there!"





DOWN 
1 Bouquet holder
2 Out of the question
3 __-do attitude; positive mind-set
4 Come __; find
5 Secluded valleys
6 Easy gait
7 "One Flew __ the Cuckoo's Nest"
8 Actress Ming-Na __
9 Characteristics
10 Engagement symbol
11 Reason to use calamine lotion
12 Track-and-field event
13 Singer Tormé
18 Actor Williams
20 Claim against property
23 TV's "__ the Boss?"
24 Grand __; batter's delight
25 "__ Free"; film about a lioness
26 Bring together
27 Supervisor
28 Temperature regulator
29 Sudden increase
31 Light-footed
32 Touch lightly
34 Foam-topped drink
36 Auctioneer's cry
37 Give a job to
39 Weeper
40 Capitol roof
42 Venerates
43 Signed another's name
45 Dishwasher cycle
46 Commotion
47 Passionate
48 Group of cattle
49 Betelgeuse, e.g.
50 Stack
52 Dines
53 Needle's hole
55 Fore and __
56 Word before lift or boots

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Wander Words answers: April 25, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: STRAWBERRYFIELDSFOREVERYOUNG (Strawberry Fields Forever Young)
Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Music Mixups Answer: STRAWBERRYFIELDSFOREVERYOUNG (Strawberry Fields Forever Young) Path: (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (4, 3), (4, 4), (4, 5), (3, 5), (3, 4), (2, 4), (2, 5), (1, 5), (1, 4), (0, 4), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1)



		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries