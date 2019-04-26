Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 29, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 29, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Snow toy 5 Sty supper 9 Decelerate 13 Couples 15 Excursion 16 Sheltered bay 17 Beginning 18 Wasted away from disuse 20 20th letter 21 Up in the __; unresolved 23 Ford and Close 24 Manicurist's focus 26 Crash into 27 Spinning rapidly 29 Smoke and mirrors 32 __ one's heels; waits 33 TV's "__ Line Is It Anyway?" 35 Cow's comment 37 Drags along behind 38 Becomes dizzy 39 Extend across 40 Espy 41 Razz 42 Baggy 43 Place for socks & undies 45 Cuts of beef 46 Animal enclosure 47 Perils 48 Floor covering 51 __ and downs; good and bad times 52 Marriage words 55 Still the same 58 Receded 60 Use a drill 61 __ up on; study about 62 Dinner course 63 Sharp tools 64 Agile 65 Female birds

DOWN 1 Speck 2 Path 3 20th-century U.S. president 4 Rap's Dr. __ 5 State symbols on our flag 6 "A __ Like Love"; Amanda Peet film 7 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…" 8 Make __; gain ground 9 Plot craftily 10 Cut of pork 11 Hotpoint appliance 12 Ties the knot 14 Elevator alternative 19 Come in second 22 "__ Be Home for Christmas" 25 Feels miserable 27 __ up; misbehaves 28 Courted 29 Pineapple brand 30 Not doable 31 Breakfast bread 33 __ out; become dilapidated 34 "__ So Fine"; 1960s song 36 Dollar bills 38 Goes in again 39 __ up; absorb 41 Twitter post 42 Team defeats 44 Washington State exports 45 Tear 47 Not at all pale 48 Havana's land 49 As strong as __ 50 Seldom seen 53 Martin or Cain 54 Likelihood 56 Elected official: abbr. 57 Vestibular nerve's location 59 "__! Humbug!"

Wander Words answers: April 25, 2019

Category: Actress Answer: SANDRABULLOCK (Sandra Bullock) Path: (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)