Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 29, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 29, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 29, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 29, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 29, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Snow toy
5 Sty supper
9 Decelerate
13 Couples 
15 Excursion
16 Sheltered bay
17 Beginning
18 Wasted away from disuse
20 20th letter
21 Up in the __; unresolved
23 Ford and Close
24 Manicurist's focus
26 Crash into
27 Spinning rapidly
29 Smoke and mirrors
32 __ one's heels; waits
33 TV's "__ Line Is It Anyway?"
35 Cow's comment
37 Drags along behind
38 Becomes dizzy
39 Extend across
40 Espy
41 Razz
42 Baggy
43 Place for socks & undies
45 Cuts of beef
46 Animal enclosure
47 Perils
48 Floor covering
51 __ and downs; good and bad times
52 Marriage words
55 Still the same
58 Receded
60 Use a drill
61 __ up on; study about
62 Dinner course
63 Sharp tools
64 Agile
65 Female birds

DOWN 
1 Speck
2 Path
3 20th-century U.S. president
4 Rap's Dr. __
5 State symbols on our flag
6 "A __ Like Love"; Amanda Peet film
7 "__ Father, Who art in heaven…"
8 Make __; gain ground
9 Plot craftily
10 Cut of pork
11 Hotpoint appliance
12 Ties the knot
14 Elevator alternative
19 Come in second
22 "__ Be Home for Christmas"
25 Feels miserable
27 __ up; misbehaves
28 Courted
29 Pineapple brand
30 Not doable
31 Breakfast bread
33 __ out; become dilapidated
34 "__ So Fine"; 1960s song
36 Dollar bills
38 Goes in again
39 __ up; absorb
41 Twitter post
42 Team defeats
44 Washington State exports
45 Tear
47 Not at all pale
48 Havana's land
49 As strong as __
50 Seldom seen
53 Martin or Cain
54 Likelihood
56 Elected official: abbr.
57 Vestibular nerve's location
59 "__! Humbug!"

 

Wander Words answers: April 25, 2019

Category: Actress
Answer: SANDRABULLOCK (Sandra Bullock)
Path: (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)

