Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 3, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 03, 2019 Updated : April 03, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 3, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Trigger's rider
4 Honey-yellow color
9 Resound
13 On the __; increasing
14 Word in two U.S. state names
15 Exhibit
16 __ up; misbehaves
17 Mixed dish
19 Conjunction
20 Train bed
21 Coughs
22 Lacking companions
24 Abyss
25 Brief period of time
27 Most resentful
30 Straighten
31 Baskin-Robbins utensil
33 Earl Grey product
35 Fixed stare
36 Drag one's feet
37 Bosc or Bartlett
38 Dined
39 Climb
40 Charisma
41 Newspaper bigwig
43 Not at all sturdy
44 One not to be trusted
45 Pliers & saws
46 Knight's protection
49 __-degree burn; serious injury
51 Shack
54 Going into again
56 Abundant
57 Sugar __; Hawaiian crop
58 Nickname for Margaret
59 Come __; find
60 Tater
61 Rate of progress
62 Suffix for host or count



DOWN 
1 Puerto __
2 Excluded from a group
3 Simple reply
4 Go higher
5 Actor Dudley
6 Tap a baseball
7 Carve in glass
8 Sorority letter
9 Real __; Century 21's business
10 Stylish
11 "Peter Pan" captain
12 Possesses
13 Hightailed it
18 Bird's sound
20 Western German city
23 Theater box
24 Combine, as funds
25 Long story
26 Thrill
27 Food fish
28 Titanic & others
29 In __; weeping
31 Asterisk
32 Coolidge, to friends
34 Military force
36 Inverness resident
37 Donahue or Hartman
39 Get under way
40 Clumsy fellow
42 Pressed
43 Did a blacksmith's job
45 Slight coloring
46 Circle portions
47 "As ye sow, so shall ye __"
48 Waiter's offering
49 Ensnare
50 Take on employees
52 Eerie saucers, for short
53 Reasonable bedtime
55 Dorothy's aunt & others
56 Actress McClanahan

 

Wander Words answers: April 3, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: PAINTITBLACKBIRD (Paint it Blackbird)
Path: (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)

