Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 3, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 3, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Trigger's rider 4 Honey-yellow color 9 Resound 13 On the __; increasing 14 Word in two U.S. state names 15 Exhibit 16 __ up; misbehaves 17 Mixed dish 19 Conjunction 20 Train bed 21 Coughs 22 Lacking companions 24 Abyss 25 Brief period of time 27 Most resentful 30 Straighten 31 Baskin-Robbins utensil 33 Earl Grey product 35 Fixed stare 36 Drag one's feet 37 Bosc or Bartlett 38 Dined 39 Climb 40 Charisma 41 Newspaper bigwig 43 Not at all sturdy 44 One not to be trusted 45 Pliers & saws 46 Knight's protection 49 __-degree burn; serious injury 51 Shack 54 Going into again 56 Abundant 57 Sugar __; Hawaiian crop 58 Nickname for Margaret 59 Come __; find 60 Tater 61 Rate of progress 62 Suffix for host or count

DOWN 1 Puerto __ 2 Excluded from a group 3 Simple reply 4 Go higher 5 Actor Dudley 6 Tap a baseball 7 Carve in glass 8 Sorority letter 9 Real __; Century 21's business 10 Stylish 11 "Peter Pan" captain 12 Possesses 13 Hightailed it 18 Bird's sound 20 Western German city 23 Theater box 24 Combine, as funds 25 Long story 26 Thrill 27 Food fish 28 Titanic & others 29 In __; weeping 31 Asterisk 32 Coolidge, to friends 34 Military force 36 Inverness resident 37 Donahue or Hartman 39 Get under way 40 Clumsy fellow 42 Pressed 43 Did a blacksmith's job 45 Slight coloring 46 Circle portions 47 "As ye sow, so shall ye __" 48 Waiter's offering 49 Ensnare 50 Take on employees 52 Eerie saucers, for short 53 Reasonable bedtime 55 Dorothy's aunt & others 56 Actress McClanahan

Wander Words answers: April 3, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: PAINTITBLACKBIRD (Paint it Blackbird) Path: (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (3, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0)