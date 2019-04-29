Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 30, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 30, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Cooking herb 5 __ up; go separate ways 10 Chances 14 Signed an IOU 15 Remembered Texas mission 16 Boyfriend 17 "A __ home is his castle" 18 Behead 20 Pupil's place 21 "Queen for __" of old TV 22 Plato & Carvey 23 Became furious 25 Muhammad __ 26 Oral 28 Goings-on 31 Place of relief 32 Rocker or recliner 34 Shoot carefully 36 Twirl 37 Melon or pumpkin 38 Suffix for wash or pay 39 Word attached to meal or cake 40 Seeps out 41 Chicago team 42 Australia's most populous city 44 Walks leisurely 45 Beast of burden 46 Lahr & Parks 47 Triangular griddle bread 50 Valley 51 __ Beta Kappa 54 Entrepreneur 57 Combine, as funds 58 Picnic spoilers 59 One's strong point 60 "__ Out the Barrel" 61 Fit snugly together 62 Rough woolen fabric 63 Individuals

DOWN 1 Partial amount 2 Out of town 3 Opposite of stinginess 4 Sullivan & others 5 Depress 6 Beg 7 Like a bride's veil 8 "__ Believer"; Monkees song 9 Shirt or blouse 10 Acquire 11 Singer & actor Martin 12 __ entry processor; computer job 13 Takes to court 19 Lazybones 21 Dark __; period in history 24 Similar 25 Eager 26 Average 27 Dads 28 All __; listening 29 Recipe amount 30 For the birds 32 Comfy 33 Color 35 Soldiers' eating area 37 __ berserk; freaks out 38 Smallest continent: abbr. 40 First phase of an illness 41 Monotonous speaker 43 Breakfast pastry 44 Dissolved 46 Sew lightly 47 Deceptive scheme 48 Walking stick 49 __ for; chooses 50 Urgent 52 Pit 53 Misfortunes 55 Fore and __ 56 Near the ground 57 Expert

Wander Words answers: April 30, 2019

Category: Actress Answer: Category: Video Game Answer: SUPERMARIOBROS (Super Mario Bros.) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)