Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 30, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 30, 2019 Updated : April 30, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 30, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 30, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 30, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Cooking herb
5 __ up; go separate ways
10 Chances
14 Signed an IOU
15 Remembered Texas mission
16 Boyfriend
17 "A __ home is his castle"
18 Behead
20 Pupil's place
21 "Queen for __" of old TV
22 Plato & Carvey
23 Became furious
25 Muhammad __
26 Oral
28 Goings-on
31 Place of relief
32 Rocker or recliner
34 Shoot carefully
36 Twirl
37 Melon or pumpkin
38 Suffix for wash or pay
39 Word attached to meal or cake
40 Seeps out
41 Chicago team
42 Australia's most populous city
44 Walks leisurely
45 Beast of burden
46 Lahr & Parks
47 Triangular griddle bread
50 Valley
51 __ Beta Kappa
54 Entrepreneur
57 Combine, as funds
58 Picnic spoilers
59 One's strong point
60 "__ Out the Barrel"
61 Fit snugly together
62 Rough woolen fabric
63 Individuals


DOWN 
1 Partial amount
2 Out of town
3 Opposite of stinginess
4 Sullivan & others
5 Depress
6 Beg
7 Like a bride's veil
8 "__ Believer"; Monkees song
9 Shirt or blouse
10 Acquire
11 Singer & actor Martin
12 __ entry processor; computer job
13 Takes to court
19 Lazybones
21 Dark __; period in history
24 Similar
25 Eager
26 Average
27 Dads
28 All __; listening
29 Recipe amount
30 For the birds
32 Comfy
33 Color
35 Soldiers' eating area
37 __ berserk; freaks out
38 Smallest continent: abbr.
40 First phase of an illness
41 Monotonous speaker
43 Breakfast pastry
44 Dissolved
46 Sew lightly
47 Deceptive scheme
48 Walking stick
49 __ for; chooses
50 Urgent
52 Pit
53 Misfortunes
55 Fore and __
56 Near the ground
57 Expert

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

 

 

Wander Words answers: April 30, 2019

Category: Actress
Answer: Category: Video Game
Answer: SUPERMARIOBROS (Super Mario Bros.)
Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Video Game Answer: SUPERMARIOBROS (Super Mario Bros.) Path: (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1)



		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries