Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 4, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 04, 2019 Updated : April 04, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 4, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Traffic tie-up
4 Island nation south of Italy
9 "Love handles"
13 Poet Khayyám
15 Hatred
16 Lasso
17 Three threes
18 Cuban dance
19 All __; everywhere
20 Unquestionably
22 Bank teller's call
23 __ as a pin
24 Feeling blue
26 Like Jacuzzi waters
29 Lesser-played part of a record
34 Eating utensil
35 Incline
36 2,000 pounds
37 Give a heads-up to
38 __ to; because of
39 Breathe heavily
40 Genesis boat
41 Sinatra, for one
42 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator
43 Baby bird
45 Building column
46 Wig
47 Uninteresting
48 First word, perhaps
51 Entwine
56 __ West
57 Lunchtimes
58 VP Cheney's predecessor
60 Waterproof covering
61 Actress Dickinson
62 Irish girl's name
63 Facial features
64 Appears on the horizon
65 Actor Beatty


DOWN 
1 Voight or Stewart
2 In the center of
3 __' War; champion thoroughbred
4 Human being
5 Man or woman
6 Green fruit
7 Bathroom features
8 Piling up
9 Palm tree leaves
10 Zero, in tennis
11 High point
12 "Sesame Street" fellow
14 Big family get-together
21 Swiss capital
25 Is __ to; probably will
26 Egyptian dam
27 Tire in the trunk
28 Toils
29 Toss
30 Long and lean
31 "We Had __"; Waylon Jennings song
32 Reed or Mills
33 Go into
35 Waterbird
38 First of its kind
39 Plunder ruthlessly
41 Reason to take Mucinex
42 Pepper container
44 Hoboes
45 Women's accessories
47 Jeans fabric
48 Spouse
49 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song
50 Colt's mom
52 Forbidden thing
53 African nation
54 Iowa export
55 Shallowest of five
59 Conclusion

 

Wander Words answers: April 4, 2019

Category: Song Title
Answer: COMEANDGETYOURLOVE (Come and Get Your Love)
Path: (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0)

