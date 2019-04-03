Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 4, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 4, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Traffic tie-up 4 Island nation south of Italy 9 "Love handles" 13 Poet Khayyám 15 Hatred 16 Lasso 17 Three threes 18 Cuban dance 19 All __; everywhere 20 Unquestionably 22 Bank teller's call 23 __ as a pin 24 Feeling blue 26 Like Jacuzzi waters 29 Lesser-played part of a record 34 Eating utensil 35 Incline 36 2,000 pounds 37 Give a heads-up to 38 __ to; because of 39 Breathe heavily 40 Genesis boat 41 Sinatra, for one 42 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator 43 Baby bird 45 Building column 46 Wig 47 Uninteresting 48 First word, perhaps 51 Entwine 56 __ West 57 Lunchtimes 58 VP Cheney's predecessor 60 Waterproof covering 61 Actress Dickinson 62 Irish girl's name 63 Facial features 64 Appears on the horizon 65 Actor Beatty

DOWN 1 Voight or Stewart 2 In the center of 3 __' War; champion thoroughbred 4 Human being 5 Man or woman 6 Green fruit 7 Bathroom features 8 Piling up 9 Palm tree leaves 10 Zero, in tennis 11 High point 12 "Sesame Street" fellow 14 Big family get-together 21 Swiss capital 25 Is __ to; probably will 26 Egyptian dam 27 Tire in the trunk 28 Toils 29 Toss 30 Long and lean 31 "We Had __"; Waylon Jennings song 32 Reed or Mills 33 Go into 35 Waterbird 38 First of its kind 39 Plunder ruthlessly 41 Reason to take Mucinex 42 Pepper container 44 Hoboes 45 Women's accessories 47 Jeans fabric 48 Spouse 49 "__ in the Life"; Beatles song 50 Colt's mom 52 Forbidden thing 53 African nation 54 Iowa export 55 Shallowest of five 59 Conclusion

Wander Words answers: April 4, 2019

Category: Song Title Answer: COMEANDGETYOURLOVE (Come and Get Your Love) Path: (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (3, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0)