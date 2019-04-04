Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 5, 2019

Crossword

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
April 05, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 5, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Word after wine or baker's
5 Tiny particle
9 Part of the foot
13 Sir __ Newton
15 Have a meal
16 Reign
17 One of the five senses
18 Surgery
20 Santa __, CA
21 Massage
23 Adheres
24 Light color
26 "For __ a jolly good fellow…"
27 Sound heard near a pool
29 Kilt pattern
32 Fill with joy
33 19th-century U.S. president
35 Portable bed
37 Pantry stackables
38 __ Ste. Marie
39 Threesome
40 __-tac-toe
41 Glow
42 "__ Were the Days"
43 Become dim
45 Molded
46 Cake ingredient
47 Religion
48 Author Louisa May __
51 This month: abbr.
52 One __ kind; unique thing
55 Mentor
58 Not smashed
60 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire"
61 Houston school
62 Contaminate
63 Remain
64 Collections
65 Passing crazes



DOWN 
1 Meter maid of song
2 As wise __ owl
3 Classic Humphrey Bogart film
4 Actress Dennings
5 Clay brick
6 Money left for the waiter
7 Late bedtime
8 Storekeeper
9 Manet or Monet
10 Destroy
11 Wooden shoe
12 Chickens' moms
14 Shade of red
19 On the ball
22 Word of disgust
25 Breaks a fast
27 Small religious group
28 School uniform skirt pattern
29 Story
30 Fear of heights
31 Clamor
33 Put on weight
34 Baseball score
36 __ the line; obeyed
38 Dog __; kennels
39 "Be __ as it may…"
41 Short one-act plays
42 Need for water
44 Mickey or Andy
45 Gullible fellow
47 Airline prices
48 Play divisions
49 Money, slangily
50 Havana's land
53 __ off; keep at bay
54 __ and crafts
56 Be dishonest
57 Sept.'s follower
59 Clumsy fellow

 

Wander Words answers: April 5, 2019

Category: Music Mixups
Answer: BEAUTYANDTHEBEASTOFBURDEN (Beauty and the Beast of Burden)
Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4)

Wander Words answer: Category: Music Mixups Answer: BEAUTYANDTHEBEASTOFBURDEN (Beauty and the Beast of Burden) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4)





 
		


		
	

	
	









      
  


	
