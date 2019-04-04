Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 5, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 5, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Word after wine or baker's 5 Tiny particle 9 Part of the foot 13 Sir __ Newton 15 Have a meal 16 Reign 17 One of the five senses 18 Surgery 20 Santa __, CA 21 Massage 23 Adheres 24 Light color 26 "For __ a jolly good fellow…" 27 Sound heard near a pool 29 Kilt pattern 32 Fill with joy 33 19th-century U.S. president 35 Portable bed 37 Pantry stackables 38 __ Ste. Marie 39 Threesome 40 __-tac-toe 41 Glow 42 "__ Were the Days" 43 Become dim 45 Molded 46 Cake ingredient 47 Religion 48 Author Louisa May __ 51 This month: abbr. 52 One __ kind; unique thing 55 Mentor 58 Not smashed 60 "Who Wants __ a Millionaire" 61 Houston school 62 Contaminate 63 Remain 64 Collections 65 Passing crazes

DOWN 1 Meter maid of song 2 As wise __ owl 3 Classic Humphrey Bogart film 4 Actress Dennings 5 Clay brick 6 Money left for the waiter 7 Late bedtime 8 Storekeeper 9 Manet or Monet 10 Destroy 11 Wooden shoe 12 Chickens' moms 14 Shade of red 19 On the ball 22 Word of disgust 25 Breaks a fast 27 Small religious group 28 School uniform skirt pattern 29 Story 30 Fear of heights 31 Clamor 33 Put on weight 34 Baseball score 36 __ the line; obeyed 38 Dog __; kennels 39 "Be __ as it may…" 41 Short one-act plays 42 Need for water 44 Mickey or Andy 45 Gullible fellow 47 Airline prices 48 Play divisions 49 Money, slangily 50 Havana's land 53 __ off; keep at bay 54 __ and crafts 56 Be dishonest 57 Sept.'s follower 59 Clumsy fellow

Wander Words answers: April 5, 2019

Category: Music Mixups Answer: BEAUTYANDTHEBEASTOFBURDEN (Beauty and the Beast of Burden) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (4, 0), (4, 1), (4, 2), (4, 3), (3, 3), (3, 2), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 4), (3, 4), (4, 4)