Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 8, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 08, 2019 Updated : April 08, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 8, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Large
4 Misbehave
9 Border on
13 Rational
14 Humiliation
15 Duplicate
16 West or Sandler
17 "…and lead us not into __…"
19 Last calendar pg.
20 Piles
21 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator
22 Diagram
24 Andrew Cuomo's title: abbr.
25 Assumes a catcher's position
27 On the up and up
30 Sounds like a contented cat
31 For the time __; temporarily
33 Hoodwink
35 Peruse
36 Exchange
37 Destiny
38 "Not __"; words to the impatient
39 Babble
40 Support one's parish
41 Approached
43 Breathed heavily
44 Recline
45 Throw water over
46 San Antonio tourist stop
49 Sow
51 Tease
54 Unable to tell red from green
56 Lay it on the __; speak bluntly
57 Linden & Holbrook
58 1/16 of a pound
59 __ more; again
60 Correct a manuscript
61 Actor Ed
62 Word of disgust


DOWN 
1 Commanded
2 Wrong
3 Onyx or amethyst
4 Fall flowers
5 One not to be trusted
6 Pat down, as soil
7 Diamond officials
8 Flea collar wearer
9 On the go
10 Sore as a __
11 Come __; find
12 Actress Daly
13 Downcast
18 Surrounded by
20 Head toppers
23 Difficult
24 No longer here
25 Nimble
26 Part of a royal flush
27 Keep secret
28 Strewing about
29 __ max; fully
31 Actor Garrett
32 "Please Don't __ the Daisies"
34 Have to have
36 Juniper or dogwood
37 Swim __; diver's flippers
39 __ to; before
40 Tight, as a rope
42 Just about
43 Think over
45 Ballroom event
46 Muscle pain
47 Washerful
48 "__ want for Christmas is my two front teeth…"
49 Adder's sign
50 Actor Rex __
52 Part of a foot
53 Flying insect
55 Dangerous critter
56 __ Diamond Phillips

 

Wander Words answers: April 8, 2019

Category: Actor
Answer: JACKNICHOLSON (Jack Nicholson)
Path: (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1)

Wander Words answer: Category: Actor Answer: JACKNICHOLSON (Jack Nicholson) Path: (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1)





 
		


		
