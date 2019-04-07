Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 8, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 8, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Large 4 Misbehave 9 Border on 13 Rational 14 Humiliation 15 Duplicate 16 West or Sandler 17 "…and lead us not into __…" 19 Last calendar pg. 20 Piles 21 Winnie-the-Pooh's creator 22 Diagram 24 Andrew Cuomo's title: abbr. 25 Assumes a catcher's position 27 On the up and up 30 Sounds like a contented cat 31 For the time __; temporarily 33 Hoodwink 35 Peruse 36 Exchange 37 Destiny 38 "Not __"; words to the impatient 39 Babble 40 Support one's parish 41 Approached 43 Breathed heavily 44 Recline 45 Throw water over 46 San Antonio tourist stop 49 Sow 51 Tease 54 Unable to tell red from green 56 Lay it on the __; speak bluntly 57 Linden & Holbrook 58 1/16 of a pound 59 __ more; again 60 Correct a manuscript 61 Actor Ed 62 Word of disgust

DOWN 1 Commanded 2 Wrong 3 Onyx or amethyst 4 Fall flowers 5 One not to be trusted 6 Pat down, as soil 7 Diamond officials 8 Flea collar wearer 9 On the go 10 Sore as a __ 11 Come __; find 12 Actress Daly 13 Downcast 18 Surrounded by 20 Head toppers 23 Difficult 24 No longer here 25 Nimble 26 Part of a royal flush 27 Keep secret 28 Strewing about 29 __ max; fully 31 Actor Garrett 32 "Please Don't __ the Daisies" 34 Have to have 36 Juniper or dogwood 37 Swim __; diver's flippers 39 __ to; before 40 Tight, as a rope 42 Just about 43 Think over 45 Ballroom event 46 Muscle pain 47 Washerful 48 "__ want for Christmas is my two front teeth…" 49 Adder's sign 50 Actor Rex __ 52 Part of a foot 53 Flying insect 55 Dangerous critter 56 __ Diamond Phillips

Wander Words answers: April 8, 2019

Category: Actor Answer: JACKNICHOLSON (Jack Nicholson) Path: (2, 3), (2, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (0, 3), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1)