Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 9, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : April 09, 2019 Updated : April 09, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 9, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Commercials
4 Monk's superior
9 Home of twigs
13 Ark builder
15 Window covering
16 Sore
17 Meditative exercise
18 Compare
19 Facial feature
20 Delight
22 Make sharper
23 Has __ on; claims in advance
24 Commotion
26 Bacon pieces
29 Family tree elder
34 Wading bird
35 Small bottles
36 Kill two birds with __ stone
37 Piece of jewelry
38 Bisect
39 Contemplate
40 Play a role
41 Walk leisurely
42 Summoned with a beeper
43 Annoyed
45 Powerful
46 Simple card game
47 Realtor's delight
48 Mongolian desert
51 Sassiness
56 Wood choppers
57 Facial hair
58 Warty amphibian
60 In order
61 T-shirt size
62 Additionally
63 African antelopes
64 Go into
65 Needle's hole


DOWN 
1 __ day now; soon
2 Unhappy fate
3 Wise man
4 Speaks without preparation
5 Teacup edges
6 Cake recipe verb
7 Remove the lid from
8 Snail's feeler
9 Cheese-topped tortilla chips
10 Canyon sound
11 Part of the leg
12 Tim Daly's sis
14 20th-century U.S. president
21 Like a juicy pear
25 __ Moines
26 Leftover fragment
27 In a __; quickly
28 __ and raves; makes a scene
29 Felt sick
30 Blue shade
31 Difficult
32 Beginning
33 Long and slender
35 Bouquet holder
38 Awful
39 Purplish red
41 "Cry __ River"
42 Stack
44 Distorts
45 More furious
47 Sudden increase
48 Group of hoodlums
49 Work animals
50 Boyfriend
52 Cruel
53 Go separate ways
54 Singer Natalie
55 Uncomplicated
59 Unknown John

 

Wander Words answers: April 9, 2019

Category: Comedian
Answer: KENANTHOMPSON (Kenan Thompson)
Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1)

