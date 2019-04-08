Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: April 9, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published April 9, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle?

ACROSS 1 Commercials 4 Monk's superior 9 Home of twigs 13 Ark builder 15 Window covering 16 Sore 17 Meditative exercise 18 Compare 19 Facial feature 20 Delight 22 Make sharper 23 Has __ on; claims in advance 24 Commotion 26 Bacon pieces 29 Family tree elder 34 Wading bird 35 Small bottles 36 Kill two birds with __ stone 37 Piece of jewelry 38 Bisect 39 Contemplate 40 Play a role 41 Walk leisurely 42 Summoned with a beeper 43 Annoyed 45 Powerful 46 Simple card game 47 Realtor's delight 48 Mongolian desert 51 Sassiness 56 Wood choppers 57 Facial hair 58 Warty amphibian 60 In order 61 T-shirt size 62 Additionally 63 African antelopes 64 Go into 65 Needle's hole

DOWN 1 __ day now; soon 2 Unhappy fate 3 Wise man 4 Speaks without preparation 5 Teacup edges 6 Cake recipe verb 7 Remove the lid from 8 Snail's feeler 9 Cheese-topped tortilla chips 10 Canyon sound 11 Part of the leg 12 Tim Daly's sis 14 20th-century U.S. president 21 Like a juicy pear 25 __ Moines 26 Leftover fragment 27 In a __; quickly 28 __ and raves; makes a scene 29 Felt sick 30 Blue shade 31 Difficult 32 Beginning 33 Long and slender 35 Bouquet holder 38 Awful 39 Purplish red 41 "Cry __ River" 42 Stack 44 Distorts 45 More furious 47 Sudden increase 48 Group of hoodlums 49 Work animals 50 Boyfriend 52 Cruel 53 Go separate ways 54 Singer Natalie 55 Uncomplicated 59 Unknown John

Wander Words answers: April 9, 2019

Category: Comedian Answer: KENANTHOMPSON (Kenan Thompson) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (1, 4), (2, 4), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1)