Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 1, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Set __; leave shore 5 One of the planets 10 Estuaries 14 Midmorning 15 Tend a fire 16 Lover boy 17 Additionally 18 Unable to tell red from green 20 Letter from Greece 21 No longer here 22 Paths 23 Angry look 25 Tasseled felt hat 26 Colleague 28 Restaurants 31 Unsettled 32 Actress Sally 34 __ like a bird; nibble 36 __ behind; deserted 37 Parable's lesson 38 "__ job!"; cry to a deadbeat 39 Gehrig or Dobbs 40 Challenged 41 Drinks made with ice cream 42 Shear a sheep 44 Expose as a sham 45 __ Vegas 46 __-depressive; bipolar 47 Kind of wool 50 Come upon 51 Cool __ cucumber 54 Rehearsing 57 Stash 58 Canberra's nation: abbr. 59 Ballroom event 60 Listen 61 Bottom lines 62 Proprietor 63 Catch sight of

DOWN 1 In a __; instantly 2 Has a bug 3 Perceptive 4 Name for 13 popes 5 Prom partner 6 Make amends 7 Actor's quest 8 Ref.'s decision 9 "Death Becomes __"; Meryl Streep film 10 On fire 11 __ in; bring under control 12 Zebra feature 13 Soap lather 19 Mix together 21 Cooper or Dourdan 24 Misplaced 25 __ in the blanks; exam type 26 __ for; summon 27 __ a kind; unique thing 28 Deceased 29 Trains again 30 Beelzebub 32 Word attached to heads or fathers 33 Anger 35 Kind of force 37 Bernie & others 38 Asian expanse 40 Passed out cards 41 __ away; dismiss 43 Votes into office 44 Peril 46 Chop finely 47 Reach across 48 Tried and __; dependable 49 Vane direction 50 Twain's Huckleberry 52 Cleansing bar 53 Haywire; amiss 55 Knot-tying words 56 Crow's call 57 Feminine pronoun

Wander Words answers: August 1, 2019

Category: Two for One Answer: FALSEALARMCLOCK (False Alarm Clock) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0)