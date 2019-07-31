Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 1, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : August 01, 2019 Updated : August 01, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 1, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 1, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 1, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Set __; leave shore
5 One of the planets
10 Estuaries
14 Midmorning
15 Tend a fire
16 Lover boy
17 Additionally
18 Unable to tell red from green
20 Letter from Greece
21 No longer here
22 Paths
23 Angry look
25 Tasseled felt hat
26 Colleague
28 Restaurants
31 Unsettled
32 Actress Sally
34 __ like a bird; nibble
36 __ behind; deserted
37 Parable's lesson
38 "__ job!"; cry to a deadbeat
39 Gehrig or Dobbs
40 Challenged
41 Drinks made with ice cream
42 Shear a sheep
44 Expose as a sham
45 __ Vegas
46 __-depressive; bipolar
47 Kind of wool
50 Come upon
51 Cool __ cucumber
54 Rehearsing
57 Stash
58 Canberra's nation: abbr.
59 Ballroom event
60 Listen
61 Bottom lines
62 Proprietor
63 Catch sight of






DOWN 
1 In a __; instantly
2 Has a bug
3 Perceptive
4 Name for 13 popes
5 Prom partner
6 Make amends
7 Actor's quest
8 Ref.'s decision
9 "Death Becomes __"; Meryl Streep film
10 On fire
11 __ in; bring under control
12 Zebra feature
13 Soap lather
19 Mix together
21 Cooper or Dourdan
24 Misplaced
25 __ in the blanks; exam type
26 __ for; summon
27 __ a kind; unique thing
28 Deceased
29 Trains again
30 Beelzebub
32 Word attached to heads or fathers
33 Anger
35 Kind of force
37 Bernie & others
38 Asian expanse
40 Passed out cards
41 __ away; dismiss
43 Votes into office
44 Peril
46 Chop finely
47 Reach across
48 Tried and __; dependable
49 Vane direction
50 Twain's Huckleberry
52 Cleansing bar
53 Haywire; amiss
55 Knot-tying words
56 Crow's call
57 Feminine pronoun

 

Recommended Slideshows

More picture galleries

Wander Words answers: August 1, 2019

Category: Two for One
Answer: FALSEALARMCLOCK (False Alarm Clock)
Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Two for One Answer: FALSEALARMCLOCK (False Alarm Clock) Path: (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (2, 1), (2, 2), (3, 2), (4, 2), (4, 1), (4, 0)

 


		


		
Tags:
Crossword

	

	
	









      
  


	
Loading...









      
  


Latest From ...










 
		 
	











      
  




  

						                    

											

							

								

									  

    



      
  











      
  

	
READTODAY'S METRO

	
Read Todays metro




 







      
      

        

            

                Latest News
            

        
 
    

    







      
  







      
  


	
Loading...

	







      
  
    
Recommended Slideshows
More picture galleries