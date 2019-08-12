Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 12, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : August 12, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 12, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Lively dance
4 College officials
9 Sign of healing
13 Ridiculously small
14 Typo
15 Rail rider
16 Apple taster
17 Made-up
19 Last calendar pg.
20 Hidden supply
21 Takes a break
22 Studies at the eleventh hour
24 "__ Girl Friday"; Cary Grant film
25 Black-and-blue mark
27 Thick juice
30 Makes money
31 Say something
33 Period
35 Male deer
36 Hard to climb
37 June 6, 1944
38 Twitch
39 __ for; symbolize
40 Overuse the mirror
41 __ stew; creamy white soup
43 Cool dessert
44 Drag along behind
45 Europe's longest river
46 Christmas song
49 Beach souvenir
51 Forbid
54 Legit
56 Cruise along the runway
57 Strauss' "The __ Danube"
58 Give one's views
59 Mountain goat
60 Matching pairs
61 Tear to bits
62 Dads



DOWN 
1 "Hey __"; Beatles hit
2 Mistake
3 Campus building
4 Vilify
5 Clapton & Roberts
6 Foremost
7 Musical symbol
8 __ Lanka
9 Most bashful
10 Dove sounds
11 Be against
12 Supervisor
13 Digs
18 Ruse
20 The Mamas & the Papas member
23 Piece of jewelry
24 Pile
25 Optimal
26 Numerical comparison
27 "__ I say more?"
28 Ethiopia's capital
29 Roves
31 "__ Trek"
32 Animal enclosure
34 Sort; variety
36 Goulash
37 Narcotic
39 Embezzled
40 Voter survey
42 Kitchen appliances
43 Shaped
45 Author Jules __
46 Hired vehicles
47 Competent
48 Disastrous defeat
49 Tenth-grader, for short
50 Head covering
52 Wood-splitters
53 Put the kibosh on
55 NYY rival
56 __ over; topple

 

Wander Words answers: August 12, 2019

Category: Compound Words Answer: LAWNMOWER (Lawnmower) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1)

 

