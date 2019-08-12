Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 12, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 12, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Lively dance 4 College officials 9 Sign of healing 13 Ridiculously small 14 Typo 15 Rail rider 16 Apple taster 17 Made-up 19 Last calendar pg. 20 Hidden supply 21 Takes a break 22 Studies at the eleventh hour 24 "__ Girl Friday"; Cary Grant film 25 Black-and-blue mark 27 Thick juice 30 Makes money 31 Say something 33 Period 35 Male deer 36 Hard to climb 37 June 6, 1944 38 Twitch 39 __ for; symbolize 40 Overuse the mirror 41 __ stew; creamy white soup 43 Cool dessert 44 Drag along behind 45 Europe's longest river 46 Christmas song 49 Beach souvenir 51 Forbid 54 Legit 56 Cruise along the runway 57 Strauss' "The __ Danube" 58 Give one's views 59 Mountain goat 60 Matching pairs 61 Tear to bits 62 Dads

DOWN 1 "Hey __"; Beatles hit 2 Mistake 3 Campus building 4 Vilify 5 Clapton & Roberts 6 Foremost 7 Musical symbol 8 __ Lanka 9 Most bashful 10 Dove sounds 11 Be against 12 Supervisor 13 Digs 18 Ruse 20 The Mamas & the Papas member 23 Piece of jewelry 24 Pile 25 Optimal 26 Numerical comparison 27 "__ I say more?" 28 Ethiopia's capital 29 Roves 31 "__ Trek" 32 Animal enclosure 34 Sort; variety 36 Goulash 37 Narcotic 39 Embezzled 40 Voter survey 42 Kitchen appliances 43 Shaped 45 Author Jules __ 46 Hired vehicles 47 Competent 48 Disastrous defeat 49 Tenth-grader, for short 50 Head covering 52 Wood-splitters 53 Put the kibosh on 55 NYY rival 56 __ over; topple

Wander Words answers: August 12, 2019

Category: Compound Words Answer: LAWNMOWER (Lawnmower) Path: (0, 2), (1, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1)