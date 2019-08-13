Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 14, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 14, 2019.

ACROSS 1 __ in the face; insult 5 Make wood smooth 9 Angers 13 Part of the leg 15 Wedding cake layer 16 Webster 17 Glowing coal fragment 18 Extra juror 20 Simple card game 21 String after D 23 Scorched 24 Pyle or Els 26 Hairdo 27 Warning 29 Passengers 32 Assumed name 33 Take __; try hard 35 "…Mary had a little lamb, __ fleece was…" 37 Pleased 38 Throw 39 Fastener 40 Sup 41 Melon or squash 42 Brass instrument 43 Longs 45 Like ringlets 46 One of JFK's brothers 47 Check casher 48 Attach 51 Lamb bearer 52 Spring month: abbr. 55 Car crashes 58 Dash device 60 Burn up 61 Look for 62 Exhausted 63 "Jane __"; Charlotte Brontë novel 64 Swing back & forth 65 Hickory or hemlock

DOWN 1 Ragout 2 __ beans 3 Shorten 4 Lemon meringue __ 5 Put on, as a play 6 Have a bug 7 Tennis court divider 8 Ranch or Russian 9 Inborn 10 Crowd noise 11 Prince Louis' mum 12 Shack 14 Amphitheaters 19 Marsh grasses 22 In good shape 25 Enjoy a novel 27 Actor Nicolas 28 Ease, as another's fears 29 Orange peel 30 Head of a group of criminals 31 No longer fresh 33 Five __ five is ten 34 Breather's need 36 Burned rubber 38 Has a __ for; likes 39 Certain 41 Avarice 42 Customers 44 Clothing 45 Crow's comment 47 Irritating 48 TV's "__ the Nation" 49 Throbbing 50 Surgery memento 53 Evergreen tree 54 Habit 56 Word in 4 U.S. state names 57 Herbal drink 59 Isn't __ to; probably won't

Wander Words answers: August 14, 2019

Category: Invention Answer: SEWINGMACHINE (Sewing Machine) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)