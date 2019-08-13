Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 14, 2019

By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : August 14, 2019
ACROSS
1 __ in the face; insult
5 Make wood smooth
9 Angers
13 Part of the leg
15 Wedding cake layer
16 Webster
17 Glowing coal fragment
18 Extra juror
20 Simple card game
21 String after D
23 Scorched
24 Pyle or Els
26 Hairdo
27 Warning
29 Passengers
32 Assumed name
33 Take __; try hard
35 "…Mary had a little lamb, __ fleece was…"
37 Pleased
38 Throw
39 Fastener
40 Sup
41 Melon or squash
42 Brass instrument
43 Longs
45 Like ringlets
46 One of JFK's brothers
47 Check casher
48 Attach
51 Lamb bearer
52 Spring month: abbr.
55 Car crashes
58 Dash device
60 Burn up
61 Look for
62 Exhausted
63 "Jane __"; Charlotte Brontë novel
64 Swing back & forth
65 Hickory or hemlock



DOWN 
1 Ragout
2 __ beans
3 Shorten
4 Lemon meringue __
5 Put on, as a play
6 Have a bug
7 Tennis court divider
8 Ranch or Russian
9 Inborn
10 Crowd noise
11 Prince Louis' mum
12 Shack
14 Amphitheaters
19 Marsh grasses
22 In good shape
25 Enjoy a novel
27 Actor Nicolas
28 Ease, as another's fears
29 Orange peel
30 Head of a group of criminals
31 No longer fresh
33 Five __ five is ten
34 Breather's need
36 Burned rubber
38 Has a __ for; likes
39 Certain
41 Avarice
42 Customers
44 Clothing
45 Crow's comment
47 Irritating
48 TV's "__ the Nation"
49 Throbbing
50 Surgery memento
53 Evergreen tree
54 Habit
56 Word in 4 U.S. state names
57 Herbal drink
59 Isn't __ to; probably won't

 

Wander Words answers: August 14, 2019

Category: Invention Answer: SEWINGMACHINE (Sewing Machine) Path: (0, 1), (0, 2), (0, 3), (0, 4), (1, 4), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1)

