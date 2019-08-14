Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 15, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Arthur of tennis 5 Plant pest 10 Smell __; suspect trickery 14 Welcome blessing 15 Ross or Rigg 16 Indian princess 17 Concern 18 Character assassination 20 __ boots; footwear for Killy 21 Sour 22 Melon casings 23 __ in; takes a close-up 25 __ and don'ts; rules to follow 26 Yells 28 Traditional practice 31 Blotchy-colored horse 32 Bouquet thrower 34 Hope or Dylan 36 Part of B.A. 37 Beef and pork 38 Sleuth's find 39 Actress Leoni 40 Lather-topped 41 Item of clothing 42 Zigzag skiing 44 Holds sway 45 Can top 46 Dye plant 47 Swiped 50 Pencil's core 51 Brown shade 54 Prohibited goods 57 Linear measure 58 "That hurt!" 59 Tango or twist 60 At a __ for words; speechless 61 Myrtle or maple 62 Stranger 63 Shoelace problem

DOWN 1 Fundamentals 2 __ up; absorb 3 Like latitude lines 4 180 degrees from WSW 5 Gomez __; John Astin role 6 Wharves 7 Ax handle 8 "Message __ Bottle"; Costner film 9 Water barrier 10 Manet or Monet 11 Parade spoiler 12 "…and giving __, up the chimney he rose…" 13 Cheap containers 19 Stood up 21 Oz visitor 24 Pitcher's joys 25 Failures 26 Squabble 27 Takes on employees 28 Carson __, NV 29 A must-do 30 Grieve 32 Sun's ray 33 Crash into 35 Wagers 37 Ambiance 38 Violin holder 40 Frequent __; globe-trotter 41 Put in the mail 43 __ time; constantly 44 Kindle user 46 Therefore 47 Aberdeen native 48 Sightseeing trip 49 __ more; again 50 Come to shore 52 Hemingway's "The Sun __ Rises" 53 Tree house 55 "Much __ About Nothing" 56 __ cholesterol; LDL 57 One honored in January, for short

Wander Words answers: August 15, 2019

Category: Food & Drink Answer: VANILLACREAMPUFF (Vanilla Cream Puff) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3)