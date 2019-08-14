Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 15, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
August 15, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 15, 2019
Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 15, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 15, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS
1 Arthur of tennis
5 Plant pest
10 Smell __; suspect trickery
14 Welcome blessing
15 Ross or Rigg
16 Indian princess
17 Concern
18 Character assassination
20 __ boots; footwear for Killy
21 Sour
22 Melon casings
23 __ in; takes a close-up
25 __ and don'ts; rules to follow
26 Yells
28 Traditional practice
31 Blotchy-colored horse
32 Bouquet thrower
34 Hope or Dylan
36 Part of B.A.
37 Beef and pork
38 Sleuth's find
39 Actress Leoni
40 Lather-topped
41 Item of clothing
42 Zigzag skiing
44 Holds sway
45 Can top
46 Dye plant
47 Swiped
50 Pencil's core
51 Brown shade
54 Prohibited goods
57 Linear measure
58 "That hurt!"
59 Tango or twist
60 At a __ for words; speechless
61 Myrtle or maple
62 Stranger
63 Shoelace problem


DOWN 
1 Fundamentals
2 __ up; absorb
3 Like latitude lines
4 180 degrees from WSW
5 Gomez __; John Astin role
6 Wharves
7 Ax handle
8 "Message __ Bottle"; Costner film
9 Water barrier
10 Manet or Monet
11 Parade spoiler
12 "…and giving __, up the chimney he rose…"
13 Cheap containers
19 Stood up
21 Oz visitor
24 Pitcher's joys
25 Failures
26 Squabble
27 Takes on employees
28 Carson __, NV
29 A must-do
30 Grieve
32 Sun's ray
33 Crash into
35 Wagers
37 Ambiance
38 Violin holder
40 Frequent __; globe-trotter
41 Put in the mail
43 __ time; constantly
44 Kindle user
46 Therefore
47 Aberdeen native
48 Sightseeing trip
49 __ more; again
50 Come to shore
52 Hemingway's "The Sun __ Rises"
53 Tree house
55 "Much __ About Nothing"
56 __ cholesterol; LDL
57 One honored in January, for short

 

Wander Words answers: August 15, 2019

Category: Food & Drink Answer: VANILLACREAMPUFF (Vanilla Cream Puff) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3)

