Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 19, 2019

Published : August 19, 2019 Updated : August 19, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 19, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Tiny weight
5 Forest animals
9 Clumsy fellow
13 More pleasant
15 Rich soil
16 Whet
17 Mom's brother
18 Stupidity
20 __ lift; snowy slope transport
21 Floor pad
23 Dawdle
24 Unmanned plane
26 Holliday or Severinsen
27 War ender
29 Abhor
32 1/16 of a pound
33 Juicy fruits
35 Pot brew
37 Ceremony
38 Chairs & pews
39 Honey
40 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof"
41 Sung story
42 Lowest
43 Actor Danny
45 Dingbats
46 Legume
47 Practical joke
48 Psychologist
51 Intention
52 Org. for Eagles & Ravens
55 Mentor
58 Nimble
60 Ready and willing
61 Houston school
62 Money holders
63 Three-__ sloth
64 Congeals
65 Meadows


DOWN 
1 Horned animals
2 Skater's oval
3 Unintentional
4 Singer Tillis
5 Upscale
6 Piece of wood
7 Neighbor of Okla.
8 Burns without flame
9 Take a __; gamble
10 Crave
11 "Measure twice, cut __"
12 Bambi, for one
14 Channel changer
19 Hilarious folks
22 Word attached to body or time
25 Track-and-field event
27 Spanish bull
28 Regretting
29 Evidence
30 Sharp utensil
31 Rib
33 Look through a keyhole
34 Corncob
36 Fine __; music, painting, etc.
38 Lecturers
39 Jimmy __; sausage brand
41 Kilns
42 Andean beasts
44 Gave one's views
45 When to say TGIF: abbr.
47 Downsizes
48 "Beat it!"
49 Tramp
50 Bylaw
53 __ market; swap meet
54 Math term
56 Recline
57 Calendar abbr.
59 Four qts.

 

Wander Words answers: August 19, 2019

Category: Food & Drink Answer: VANILLACREAMPUFF (Vanilla Cream Puff) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3)

Wander Words answers: Category: Phrase Answer: IMALLEARS (I'm All Ears) Path: (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0)



		


		
	

	
	









      
  


	
