Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 19, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 19, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Tiny weight 5 Forest animals 9 Clumsy fellow 13 More pleasant 15 Rich soil 16 Whet 17 Mom's brother 18 Stupidity 20 __ lift; snowy slope transport 21 Floor pad 23 Dawdle 24 Unmanned plane 26 Holliday or Severinsen 27 War ender 29 Abhor 32 1/16 of a pound 33 Juicy fruits 35 Pot brew 37 Ceremony 38 Chairs & pews 39 Honey 40 "Cat __ Hot Tin Roof" 41 Sung story 42 Lowest 43 Actor Danny 45 Dingbats 46 Legume 47 Practical joke 48 Psychologist 51 Intention 52 Org. for Eagles & Ravens 55 Mentor 58 Nimble 60 Ready and willing 61 Houston school 62 Money holders 63 Three-__ sloth 64 Congeals 65 Meadows

DOWN 1 Horned animals 2 Skater's oval 3 Unintentional 4 Singer Tillis 5 Upscale 6 Piece of wood 7 Neighbor of Okla. 8 Burns without flame 9 Take a __; gamble 10 Crave 11 "Measure twice, cut __" 12 Bambi, for one 14 Channel changer 19 Hilarious folks 22 Word attached to body or time 25 Track-and-field event 27 Spanish bull 28 Regretting 29 Evidence 30 Sharp utensil 31 Rib 33 Look through a keyhole 34 Corncob 36 Fine __; music, painting, etc. 38 Lecturers 39 Jimmy __; sausage brand 41 Kilns 42 Andean beasts 44 Gave one's views 45 When to say TGIF: abbr. 47 Downsizes 48 "Beat it!" 49 Tramp 50 Bylaw 53 __ market; swap meet 54 Math term 56 Recline 57 Calendar abbr. 59 Four qts.

Wander Words answers: August 19, 2019

Category: Food & Drink Answer: VANILLACREAMPUFF (Vanilla Cream Puff) Path: (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (3, 3)