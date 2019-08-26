Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 27, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : August 27, 2019 Updated : August 27, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 27, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium.

ACROSS
1 Hoover or Aswan
4 Thespian
9 Not pretty
13 Every 24 hours
15 Mold; form
16 Sincere request
17 Notre __
18 Jazz section
19 Meander
20 Macho
22 Keeps
23 "__! The Herald Angels Sing"
24 Org. for Grizzlies & Pelicans
26 Conflict; struggle
29 Day with short bank hours
34 Want badly
35 Wally & Courteney
36 "__ Miss"; southern univ.
37 Costa __
38 Hauled away a car
39 Graceful dance
40 Presidential nickname
41 Yearns
42 Prescribed amounts
43 Bugged
45 Noiseless
46 Wee hour
47 Told tales
48 Forehead
51 Abandoning
56 Mauna Loa's output
57 Being in debtt
58 __-do-well; bum
60 Wrapped up
61 __ pie
62 Fence door
63 Warp
64 Concluded
65 Youth




DOWN 
1 Family member
2 Garden man
3 One of the Three Bears
4 Relieve someone's doubt
5 Hopscotch grid drawer's "pen"
6 Hired vehicle
7 Out in the __; visible to all
8 Felt bitter about
9 Pandemonium
10 Moon shine
11 Tilt to one side
12 Potato varieties
14 Jewish school
21 Eatery
25 Students' transport
26 Reject
27 Navajo or Sioux
28 Runs competitively
29 Planted
30 Pink-slips
31 Throw water on
32 Woody, for one
33 Bread ingredient
35 Dunce cap's shape
38 Tedious
39 __ on to; keeping
41 Slammer
42 Kicked the bucket
44 In the direction of
45 Burned the edges of
47 Knight's spear
48 Sci-fi villain
49 Wild party
50 Chef's need
52 Look-alike
53 Lemon peel
54 Actor McDonough
55 __ rise out of; provoke
59 Mr. Skelton

 

Wander Words answers: August 27, 2019

Category: Sci-Fi Film Answer: INTERSTELLAR (Interstellar) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)

Wander Words answers: Category: Sci-Fi Film Answer: INTERSTELLAR (Interstellar) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)



		


		
