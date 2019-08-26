Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 27, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 27, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Hoover or Aswan 4 Thespian 9 Not pretty 13 Every 24 hours 15 Mold; form 16 Sincere request 17 Notre __ 18 Jazz section 19 Meander 20 Macho 22 Keeps 23 "__! The Herald Angels Sing" 24 Org. for Grizzlies & Pelicans 26 Conflict; struggle 29 Day with short bank hours 34 Want badly 35 Wally & Courteney 36 "__ Miss"; southern univ. 37 Costa __ 38 Hauled away a car 39 Graceful dance 40 Presidential nickname 41 Yearns 42 Prescribed amounts 43 Bugged 45 Noiseless 46 Wee hour 47 Told tales 48 Forehead 51 Abandoning 56 Mauna Loa's output 57 Being in debtt 58 __-do-well; bum 60 Wrapped up 61 __ pie 62 Fence door 63 Warp 64 Concluded 65 Youth

DOWN 1 Family member 2 Garden man 3 One of the Three Bears 4 Relieve someone's doubt 5 Hopscotch grid drawer's "pen" 6 Hired vehicle 7 Out in the __; visible to all 8 Felt bitter about 9 Pandemonium 10 Moon shine 11 Tilt to one side 12 Potato varieties 14 Jewish school 21 Eatery 25 Students' transport 26 Reject 27 Navajo or Sioux 28 Runs competitively 29 Planted 30 Pink-slips 31 Throw water on 32 Woody, for one 33 Bread ingredient 35 Dunce cap's shape 38 Tedious 39 __ on to; keeping 41 Slammer 42 Kicked the bucket 44 In the direction of 45 Burned the edges of 47 Knight's spear 48 Sci-fi villain 49 Wild party 50 Chef's need 52 Look-alike 53 Lemon peel 54 Actor McDonough 55 __ rise out of; provoke 59 Mr. Skelton

Wander Words answers: August 27, 2019

Category: Sci-Fi Film Answer: INTERSTELLAR (Interstellar) Path: (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0)