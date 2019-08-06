Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 7, 2019

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : August 07, 2019 Updated : August 07, 2019
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 7, 2019.

ACROSS
1 Sorrowful
4 "The Magic Flute" or "Tosca"
9 Prefix for enemy or angel
13 City in Texas
14 Role on "M*A*S*H"
15 Outdoor feast
16 __ and for all; permanently
17 Item listed in a recipe
19 "__ Willie Winkie"
20 See eye __; agree
21 Takes a nap
22 Gramm/McGraw
24 Big __
25 "If it's __ thing, it's another!"
27 Gold/Ivory
30 Demean; put down
31 "Don't __ on me"; old flag words
33 "__-a-dub-dub, three men in a tub…"
35 Unruly crowds
36 Simpletons
37 Beckoned
38 Conger or moray
39 Wander about stealthily
40 Self-confidence
41 Whispered confidence
43 Sacrificial figure
44 Tiller
45 Freight
46 Crooked
49 __ plugs; ignition starters
51 Bakery buy
54 Cash register user
56 Nourishment
57 Up in __; angry
58 Debonair; charming
59 Pulls along
60 Reasonable bedtime
61 Aggravated
62 Nation with the most immigrants: abbr.



DOWN 
1 Of sound mind
2 Good enough
3 Female animal
4 Colorful songbird
5 Window pieces
6 Uptight
7 Unusual
8 "Diamonds __ Forever"; 007 film
9 Flying saucer pilots
10 Streets of Paris
11 Quitter's word
12 Shacks
13 Word of amazement
18 Terrible fear
20 Fork part
23 Role on "Bonanza"
24 Deadly snakes
25 New parents' choice
26 Woodwind instruments
27 Jailbird's quarters
28 Disloyal to one's nation
29 Lather-topped
31 Tap the horn
32 Use an oar
34 Bar order
36 Sovereign
37 Björn of tennis
39 Bows of ships
40 Yellowstone National __
42 Dairy product
43 __ down; reduced the price of
45 Sculpt
46 __ aside
47 Ganges garb
48 J's followers
49 Insulting remark
50 High point
52 Meditative exercise
53 Ames & McMahon
55 TV crime drama series
56 Common ailment

 

Wander Words answers: August 7, 2019

Category: Film Answer: CITYSLICKERS (City Slickers) Path: (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2)

 

Wander Words answers:Category: Film Answer: CITYSLICKERS (City Slickers) Path: (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2)



		


		
