Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: August 7, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published August 7, 2019.

ACROSS 1 Sorrowful 4 "The Magic Flute" or "Tosca" 9 Prefix for enemy or angel 13 City in Texas 14 Role on "M*A*S*H" 15 Outdoor feast 16 __ and for all; permanently 17 Item listed in a recipe 19 "__ Willie Winkie" 20 See eye __; agree 21 Takes a nap 22 Gramm/McGraw 24 Big __ 25 "If it's __ thing, it's another!" 27 Gold/Ivory 30 Demean; put down 31 "Don't __ on me"; old flag words 33 "__-a-dub-dub, three men in a tub…" 35 Unruly crowds 36 Simpletons 37 Beckoned 38 Conger or moray 39 Wander about stealthily 40 Self-confidence 41 Whispered confidence 43 Sacrificial figure 44 Tiller 45 Freight 46 Crooked 49 __ plugs; ignition starters 51 Bakery buy 54 Cash register user 56 Nourishment 57 Up in __; angry 58 Debonair; charming 59 Pulls along 60 Reasonable bedtime 61 Aggravated 62 Nation with the most immigrants: abbr.

DOWN 1 Of sound mind 2 Good enough 3 Female animal 4 Colorful songbird 5 Window pieces 6 Uptight 7 Unusual 8 "Diamonds __ Forever"; 007 film 9 Flying saucer pilots 10 Streets of Paris 11 Quitter's word 12 Shacks 13 Word of amazement 18 Terrible fear 20 Fork part 23 Role on "Bonanza" 24 Deadly snakes 25 New parents' choice 26 Woodwind instruments 27 Jailbird's quarters 28 Disloyal to one's nation 29 Lather-topped 31 Tap the horn 32 Use an oar 34 Bar order 36 Sovereign 37 Björn of tennis 39 Bows of ships 40 Yellowstone National __ 42 Dairy product 43 __ down; reduced the price of 45 Sculpt 46 __ aside 47 Ganges garb 48 J's followers 49 Insulting remark 50 High point 52 Meditative exercise 53 Ames & McMahon 55 TV crime drama series 56 Common ailment

Wander Words answers: August 7, 2019

Category: Film Answer: CITYSLICKERS (City Slickers) Path: (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2), (0, 2)