Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 10, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 10, 2018.

ACROSS 1 Turn over 5 "Get lost!" 9 Defect 13 Ocean __; Titanic or Queen Mary 15 "It's all Greek __" 16 Churchill Downs event 17 Flabbergast 18 Deserted 20 Wynken, Blynken and __ 21 1995-2005 TV crime drama series 23 Actor James 24 Wed without fanfare 26 Scoundrel 27 Declare innocent, as a defendant 29 Messy home 32 Make butter 33 Dories & dinghies 35 Curtain holder 37 Yellowish-brown wood 38 Child's bear 39 __ one's time; wait 40 Start of the weekend: abbr. 41 Baseball's Barry __ 42 Very early bedtime 43 Pavarotti & Caruso 45 Truly 46 Up in the __; not yet settled 47 Yuletide visitor 48 Hubby or wife 51 Ring king 52 Hit a tennis ball in a high arc 55 Friendly 58 State one's views 60 Prefix for way or diocese 61 Old Roman attire 62 Bulldozed 63 Encounter 64 Took to court 65 __ than honest; not quite truthful

DOWN 1 Caramel-topped custard 2 Long car 3 Insufficient 4 Classic candy in a dispenser 5 Put on, as a play 6 Corn on the __ 7 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit 8 Determination; grit 9 Palm leaves 10 Walkway 11 King toppers 12 Gives up the single life 14 Register to be a member once again 19 Hauls along behind 22 Is __ to; probably will 25 Prowl about stealthily 27 Performs 28 Unsavory game opponent 29 Lily __; floating leaves 30 Make light of 31 Alpine goatherd's song 33 Uncle __ Rice 34 Bizarre 36 Declare untrue 38 Tumultuous streams of water 39 "Sesame Street" fellow 41 U.S. state capital 42 Medicare recipient, usually 44 For __; to no avail 45 Actor Kilmer 47 Dinner course 48 Illegal way to make money 49 __ over; study intently 50 A single time 53 Dollar bills 54 Pieces of furniture 56 Part of a vowel list 57 Years lived 59 Crony

Wander Words answers: December 10, 2018

Category: Film Answer: WRECKITRALPH (Wreck-It Ralph) Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3)