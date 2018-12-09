Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 10, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 10, 2018 Updated : December 10, 2018
Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page. 

 

ACROSS
1 Turn over
5 "Get lost!"
9 Defect
13 Ocean __; Titanic or Queen Mary
15 "It's all Greek __"
16 Churchill Downs event
17 Flabbergast
18 Deserted
20 Wynken, Blynken and __
21 1995-2005 TV crime drama series
23 Actor James
24 Wed without fanfare
26 Scoundrel
27 Declare innocent, as a defendant
29 Messy home
32 Make butter
33 Dories & dinghies
35 Curtain holder
37 Yellowish-brown wood
38 Child's bear
39 __ one's time; wait
40 Start of the weekend: abbr.
41 Baseball's Barry __
42 Very early bedtime
43 Pavarotti & Caruso
45 Truly
46 Up in the __; not yet settled
47 Yuletide visitor
48 Hubby or wife
51 Ring king
52 Hit a tennis ball in a high arc
55 Friendly
58 State one's views
60 Prefix for way or diocese
61 Old Roman attire
62 Bulldozed
63 Encounter
64 Took to court
65 __ than honest; not quite truthful



DOWN 
1 Caramel-topped custard
2 Long car
3 Insufficient
4 Classic candy in a dispenser
5 Put on, as a play
6 Corn on the __
7 "I __ Rock"; Simon & Garfunkel hit
8 Determination; grit
9 Palm leaves
10 Walkway
11 King toppers
12 Gives up the single life
14 Register to be a member once again
19 Hauls along behind
22 Is __ to; probably will
25 Prowl about stealthily
27 Performs
28 Unsavory game opponent
29 Lily __; floating leaves
30 Make light of
31 Alpine goatherd's song
33 Uncle __ Rice
34 Bizarre
36 Declare untrue
38 Tumultuous streams of water
39 "Sesame Street" fellow
41 U.S. state capital
42 Medicare recipient, usually
44 For __; to no avail
45 Actor Kilmer
47 Dinner course
48 Illegal way to make money
49 __ over; study intently
50 A single time
53 Dollar bills
54 Pieces of furniture
56 Part of a vowel list
57 Years lived
59 Crony

 

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 10, 2018

Category: Film
Answer: WRECKITRALPH (Wreck-It Ralph)
Path: (0, 0), (0, 1), (1, 1), (1, 0), (2, 0), (2, 1), (2, 2), (2, 3), (1, 3), (1, 2), (0, 2), (0, 3)

