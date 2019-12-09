Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 10, 2019

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 10, 2019.

Love playing our daily crossword puzzle? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 No longer wild 5 Bundles of hay 10 Fragile edibles 14 Become dizzy 15 "__ a dream…" (MLK) 16 Webster or Wyle 17 Martial __; karate, judo, etc. 18 Behead 20 Taro root paste 21 June 6, 1944 22 Tried the patience of 23 Healed 25 Simple card game 26 Poor person 28 Linear measures 31 Give permission to 32 Layered rock 34 Have a meal 36 Lunchtime 37 Brief period of time 38 Sandwich shop 39 Wildebeest 40 Owner/tenant contract 41 Frazier or Ali 42 Bodyguard, e.g. 44 Polite person's word 45 Hit a tennis ball high 46 Deep cleft; gorge 47 Loafers & others 50 Daub of liquid 51 "__ all Greek to me!" 54 Little Irish fellow 57 Ginger cookie 58 Pacific Coast state: abbr. 59 Fraction of a pound 60 Frau's husband 61 Actor Danza 62 Writing tables 63 Catch a glimpse of

DOWN 1 Ensnare 2 Prefix for plane or space 3 Fastidious 4 Ernie with a club 5 Auction participant 6 In the lead, so far 7 Like a mantilla 8 Zsa Zsa's sis 9 Ninth month: abbr. 10 Complete 11 Intention 12 CA's Golden __ Bridge 13 Small outbuilding 19 Fuming 21 Carey or Barrymore 24 Come __; find 25 Water source 26 Hunger pain 27 Without companions 28 Guy 29 Looks over again 30 Business deals 32 Squabble 33 "For __ a jolly good fellow…" 35 Flat __; driver's woe 37 One from Belgrade 38 Forest femmes 40 __ change; pocket coins 41 Spill the beans 43 Priests, rabbis & others 44 T-Mobile store purchases 46 Hen's comment 47 __ machine; casino attraction 48 Submarine sandwich 49 __ house; realtor's event 50 Forbids 52 Waterproof covering 53 Light on one's feet 55 MA's Cape __ 56 Paint selection 57 That woman

Wander Words answers: December 10, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: STEVIEWONDER (Stevie Wonder) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)