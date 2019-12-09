Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 10, 2019

Crossword

By Holden Walter-Warner
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 10, 2019.

ACROSS
1 No longer wild
5 Bundles of hay
10 Fragile edibles
14 Become dizzy
15 "__ a dream…" (MLK)
16 Webster or Wyle
17 Martial __; karate, judo, etc.
18 Behead
20 Taro root paste
21 June 6, 1944
22 Tried the patience of
23 Healed
25 Simple card game
26 Poor person
28 Linear measures
31 Give permission to
32 Layered rock
34 Have a meal
36 Lunchtime
37 Brief period of time
38 Sandwich shop
39 Wildebeest
40 Owner/tenant contract
41 Frazier or Ali
42 Bodyguard, e.g.
44 Polite person's word
45 Hit a tennis ball high
46 Deep cleft; gorge
47 Loafers & others
50 Daub of liquid
51 "__ all Greek to me!"
54 Little Irish fellow
57 Ginger cookie
58 Pacific Coast state: abbr.
59 Fraction of a pound
60 Frau's husband
61 Actor Danza
62 Writing tables
63 Catch a glimpse of


DOWN 
1 Ensnare
2 Prefix for plane or space
3 Fastidious
4 Ernie with a club
5 Auction participant
6 In the lead, so far
7 Like a mantilla
8 Zsa Zsa's sis
9 Ninth month: abbr.
10 Complete
11 Intention
12 CA's Golden __ Bridge
13 Small outbuilding
19 Fuming
21 Carey or Barrymore
24 Come __; find
25 Water source
26 Hunger pain
27 Without companions
28 Guy
29 Looks over again
30 Business deals
32 Squabble
33 "For __ a jolly good fellow…"
35 Flat __; driver's woe
37 One from Belgrade
38 Forest femmes
40 __ change; pocket coins
41 Spill the beans
43 Priests, rabbis & others
44 T-Mobile store purchases
46 Hen's comment
47 __ machine; casino attraction
48 Submarine sandwich
49 __ house; realtor's event
50 Forbids
52 Waterproof covering
53 Light on one's feet
55 MA's Cape __
56 Paint selection
57 That woman

 

Wander Words answers: December 10, 2019

Category: Musician Answer: STEVIEWONDER (Stevie Wonder) Path: (0, 2), (0, 3), (1, 3), (2, 3), (2, 2), (1, 2), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (1, 0), (0, 0), (0, 1)

