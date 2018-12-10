Crossword

Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 11, 2018

Here are the crossword and Wander Words puzzle answers from the paper.
By Lenyon Whitaker
Published : December 11, 2018 Updated : December 11, 2018
Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 11, 2018.

ACROSS
1 Buddy
5 __ at; deride
10 Fellow
14 "The Twilight __"
15 Excuse
16 Mount Fuji's output
17 Straight __ arrow
18 Inflammation of brain & spinal cord membranes
20 Gun the engine
21 Enjoy a long bath
22 City in England
23 Egyptian dam
25 Mad as a wet __
26 Taipei's island
28 Trusted counselor
31 Ease, as another's fears
32 Primp
34 Rollaway bed
36 Narrow opening
37 Thyroid or pituitary
38 Reminder of an old surgery
39 Relations
40 WA's Puget __
41 Terrify
42 Holiday drink
44 Cool dessert
45 Youth
46 Wynonna's mom
47 __ Allan Poe
50 Capital of the Cold War era's West Germany
51 "Son __ gun!"
54 Inexperienced beginner
57 Cabinet handle
58 Potter's need
59 Ascended
60 British noble
61 Punches
62 Overnight stop
63 Joy



DOWN 
1 Russian leader of old
2 Rubber tube
3 To no effect; futile
4 Guys
5 Pago Pago resident
6 Spotless
7 Cry from the sty
8 "The __"; Efrem Zimbalist Jr. TV series
9 Swim __; diver's flipper
10 Customer
11 Detest
12 Gung ho
13 __ the buck; shift responsibility
19 Astronaut John __
21 Convince
24 Slap
25 Pay attention to
26 Chore
27 TV's "Kate & __"
28 Repair
29 Infrequent
30 Laughs loudly
32 Sink stopper
33 Galloped
35 Cypress or cedar
37 __ cholesterol; HDL
38 Bathtub ring
40 Catch in a trap
41 Before long
43 Knight, for one
44 Fireplace shelf
46 Loop with a slipknot
47 Engrave
48 Sandwich shop
49 Small fly
50 To __; also
52 Prefix for head or shadow
53 Capable
55 Crash into
56 To and __
57 Small barrel

 

 

 

Wander Words answers: December 11, 2018

Category: Film
Answer: DRSTRANGELOVE (Dr. Strangelove)
Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2)

Wander Words answer: Category: Film Answer: DRSTRANGELOVE (Dr. Strangelove) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2)



 


 
		


		
