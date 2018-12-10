Crossword puzzle, Wander Words answers: December 11, 2018

Here are the answers to the crossword and Wander Words puzzle from our newspaper published December 11, 2018.

Love playing our daily crossword? You can play more word, card and other fun puzzle games powered by Arkadium. If you're looking for past crossword puzzle from our newspaper, you can find them on the main crossword puzzle answers page.

ACROSS 1 Buddy 5 __ at; deride 10 Fellow 14 "The Twilight __" 15 Excuse 16 Mount Fuji's output 17 Straight __ arrow 18 Inflammation of brain & spinal cord membranes 20 Gun the engine 21 Enjoy a long bath 22 City in England 23 Egyptian dam 25 Mad as a wet __ 26 Taipei's island 28 Trusted counselor 31 Ease, as another's fears 32 Primp 34 Rollaway bed 36 Narrow opening 37 Thyroid or pituitary 38 Reminder of an old surgery 39 Relations 40 WA's Puget __ 41 Terrify 42 Holiday drink 44 Cool dessert 45 Youth 46 Wynonna's mom 47 __ Allan Poe 50 Capital of the Cold War era's West Germany 51 "Son __ gun!" 54 Inexperienced beginner 57 Cabinet handle 58 Potter's need 59 Ascended 60 British noble 61 Punches 62 Overnight stop 63 Joy

DOWN 1 Russian leader of old 2 Rubber tube 3 To no effect; futile 4 Guys 5 Pago Pago resident 6 Spotless 7 Cry from the sty 8 "The __"; Efrem Zimbalist Jr. TV series 9 Swim __; diver's flipper 10 Customer 11 Detest 12 Gung ho 13 __ the buck; shift responsibility 19 Astronaut John __ 21 Convince 24 Slap 25 Pay attention to 26 Chore 27 TV's "Kate & __" 28 Repair 29 Infrequent 30 Laughs loudly 32 Sink stopper 33 Galloped 35 Cypress or cedar 37 __ cholesterol; HDL 38 Bathtub ring 40 Catch in a trap 41 Before long 43 Knight, for one 44 Fireplace shelf 46 Loop with a slipknot 47 Engrave 48 Sandwich shop 49 Small fly 50 To __; also 52 Prefix for head or shadow 53 Capable 55 Crash into 56 To and __ 57 Small barrel

Wander Words answers: December 11, 2018

Category: Film Answer: DRSTRANGELOVE (Dr. Strangelove) Path: (0, 1), (0, 0), (1, 0), (1, 1), (2, 1), (2, 0), (3, 0), (3, 1), (4, 1), (4, 2), (3, 2), (2, 2), (1, 2)